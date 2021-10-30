Vaughan: Have a plan for leftovers

As the days become shorter and leaves start to fall, the holiday spirit slowly starts to shine in many of us. When we think about celebrating with our family and friends, there is generally one common thing that everyone has on their mind. Food!

We all love holiday food. From lavish feasts to elegant desserts, our celebrations tend to center around food. Often times we are so excited to eat these special meals that we plan to cook an abundance with the intention of grazing on leftovers for days. But what happens when the leftovers end up sitting in the refrigerator untouched?

Eventually, they are thrown out and taken to their final resting place with the other 80 billion pounds of food that United States residents discard each year. In fact, food takes up more space than anything else in the United States’ landfills. When you think about it, this is quite unsettling considering the mass amounts of people throughout the world that are deprived of this basic necessity. Looking at the factors that contribute to the large quantity of food waste in our country and being mindful of how we handle food in our homes are great ways to reduce individual food waste.

One of the biggest reasons people throw out food is due to real or perceived spoilage. Misunderstanding date labels often leads to prematurely tossing perfectly good, consumable food. It is important to understand that date labels such as “Best if Used By” are not related to safety. Instead, these labels are used to express when the product may no longer be at its optimal quality. By examining the product for changes in color and texture, you can determine whether these food items are still consumable or if they should be tossed. Infant formula is the only exception to this rule and should be discarded on the “Use By” date.

Improper storage and preparation of produce are also contributing factors in unnecessary food waste. To preserve the natural protective coating that locks in moisture and freshness, do not wash produce until you are ready to use it. When storing your fruits and vegetables, be sure to place them in separate drawers to prevent the ethylene gas given off by the fruit from shortening the life of the vegetable and to protect your fruits from absorbing odors given off by certain vegetables. Store produce in perforated bags or poke small holes in plastic produce bags. Perforated bags prevent the growth of mold and bacteria on your produce.

Remember, the best way to reduce waste is not to create it in the first place. Meal plans, deliberate grocery store trips and portioning out serving sizes prior to cooking are great ways to reduce food waste in your home. Always freeze food that cannot be eaten immediately so that it can be consumed at a later date. For additional tips on how to keep food waste out of our landfill, visit the KFB website at keepfremontbeautiful.org to learn about composting at home.

Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.

