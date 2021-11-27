Vaughan: Have you heard?

Just in time for the busiest shopping days of the year, the City of Fremont is now offering free cardboard recycling at the residential tree debris and glass recycling drop site. As online shopping becomes the preferred method for more and more people each year, we have started to see an abundance of cardboard waste created during the shipping process.

Although most residential haulers accept cardboard as part of their curbside recycling program, Keep Fremont Beautiful frequently receives inquiries regarding free cardboard recycling drops in our area. This is a wonderful opportunity to reduce the amount of waste that you send to the landfill! The residential tree debris, glass recycling and cardboard recycling drop site is located on South Broad Street (Hwy 77), just north of the Platte River Bridge and will be open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. As we move into the winter months, this schedule may be adjusted to accommodate changing weather. The cardboard recycling is open to residences only. Please be sure to recycle right and reduce the risk of contamination by only recycling cleaning cardboard.

Keep Fremont Beautiful hosted our annual Chamber Coffee on November 12th. During this event, KFB honors local residences and businesses/organizations that have gone above and beyond throughout the year to reduce litter, improve recycling and enhance or maintain the appearance of their property in an exemplary fashion. As part of our Recognition Program, KFB has awarded 17 local residences with the Certificate of Appreciation in 2021. In the month of October, the KFB Board of Directors selected the recipient of our annual Clean Sweep Award after reviewing community and board member nominations. This award is given to a local business/organization that has improved the appearance of their property through structural renovations and/or landscaping. We would like to congratulate this year’s nominees: DPA Insurance Services, LLC, Tailgate Motor Co., Main Street Collective and Midland University/National. We would also like to congratulate this year’s Clean Sweep Award recipient, Shiloh Place! Shiloh Place, located at 915 North H Street, has completely transformed its facility through exterior updates and creating a fresh landscape design. These enhancements have truly brightened the area! We are thankful for all of our nominees and recipient’s dedication to keeping our community environment clean, green and beautiful.

Would you like to support Keep Fremont Beautiful in our mission to improve waste handling practices and engage community members in taking great responsibility for our local environment? If so, we would love to have you join the KFB Partners Association! Please consider becoming a member and helping us expand our reach in honor of GivingTuesday on November 30th. Visit the KFB website at keepfremontbeautiful.org to select your desired membership level and submit a membership donation. It’s that easy! We appreciate your consideration and wish you all happy holidays!

Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.

