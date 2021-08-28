Vaughan: Help keep our world clean, green and healthy

School is back in session! For many families, the transition from those relaxing summer days to a hectic weekly schedule can be daunting. In an effort to keep up with the never-ending list of things to do, we often find ourselves gravitating toward options that are the most convenient. However, it is important to understand that we are quickly approaching the ecological limits of our convenient lifestyles. Even though the most sustainable option is generally not the most convenient option, it is detrimental to the future of our planet and all living beings that we examine our consumption and take responsibility for the waste that we generate.
Single-use items have increasingly become the epitome of convenience. You use an item, then you throw it away. But as the popularity of disposable options skyrocketed throughout the decades, so did the negative impact seen around the world. Single-use items create unnecessary waste and a significant amount of the litter that we see along roadsides and waterways. In fact, 32% of plastic packaging produced annually does not even make it to the landfill or recycling center. Instead, it frequently makes its way to a local water source and eventually enters the ocean. This is equivalent to pouring one garbage truck full of plastic into the ocean every minute. Instead of reaching for the disposable option out of convenience, choose to reuse. Save money and reduce your waste by purchasing sustainable options for the school, such as washable face masks (if worn), reusable water bottles, lunch boxes and food containers.
The number of papers sent home throughout the school year can be overwhelming. While it is nice to review your children’s schoolwork and save special papers and artwork, chances are, you do not want to keep every piece of paper that comes home. Instead of throwing the papers away, if the backside is blank, use it for notes, shopping lists or let your children use it to color. Once the paper has been completely utilized, you can place it in your curbside recycling receptacle. Be sure to close the recycling loop and buy school supplies that have been made from recycled materials, such as notebooks, pencils and pens.
Planning appropriate serving portions for meals is another great waste reduction strategy. In the United States, approximately 30-40% of the food supply ends up as waste. Food waste represents the largest category of material placed in landfills. To help reduce the amount of food waste in your household, make a shopping list based on the meals that you will make each week. Always plan to eat leftovers for dinner one night a week. Prior to shopping, check your refrigerator and cupboards to avoid overbuying. When you get home, be sure to store your food properly so that it stays fresh longer. Lastly, familiarize yourself with phrases frequently seen on labels: “Best Buy/Best Before,” Sell By,” “Use By” and “Freeze Buy.” It is important to remember that these phrases are used to describe quality dates, not safety dates.
As always, the best way to reduce waste is not to create it in the first place. Shop mindfully, use sparingly and recycle when possible. This is our world. Let’s do what we can to keep it clean, green and healthy for many years to come.
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.