Vaughan: Help keep our world clean, green and healthy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of papers sent home throughout the school year can be overwhelming. While it is nice to review your children’s schoolwork and save special papers and artwork, chances are, you do not want to keep every piece of paper that comes home. Instead of throwing the papers away, if the backside is blank, use it for notes, shopping lists or let your children use it to color. Once the paper has been completely utilized, you can place it in your curbside recycling receptacle. Be sure to close the recycling loop and buy school supplies that have been made from recycled materials, such as notebooks, pencils and pens.

Planning appropriate serving portions for meals is another great waste reduction strategy. In the United States, approximately 30-40% of the food supply ends up as waste. Food waste represents the largest category of material placed in landfills. To help reduce the amount of food waste in your household, make a shopping list based on the meals that you will make each week. Always plan to eat leftovers for dinner one night a week. Prior to shopping, check your refrigerator and cupboards to avoid overbuying. When you get home, be sure to store your food properly so that it stays fresh longer. Lastly, familiarize yourself with phrases frequently seen on labels: “Best Buy/Best Before,” Sell By,” “Use By” and “Freeze Buy.” It is important to remember that these phrases are used to describe quality dates, not safety dates.

As always, the best way to reduce waste is not to create it in the first place. Shop mindfully, use sparingly and recycle when possible. This is our world. Let’s do what we can to keep it clean, green and healthy for many years to come.

Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0