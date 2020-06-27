Vaughan: If you blow it up, please pick it up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As firework stands open, families and friends begin to gather in commemoration of our Nation’s Independence Day. The next week will be filled with red, white and blue décor, backyard barbeques and the familiar bangs and booms as fireworks soar through the air. In the midst of traditional festivities, please remember that while the smoke will dissipate, the physical remnants of spent fireworks will not. If you light a firework, it is your responsibility to clean it up.

Firework debris is not just a major eyesore; it is also harmful to our environment. Debris can end up washed down storm drains and into streams, lakes and rivers. The same chemical reactions that create the bright colors we enjoy viewing, also cause pollution within our local waterways. Neglecting to clean up your spent fireworks is littering, and littering is against the law. Littering is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment for any length of time, not to exceed 3 months.