Vaughan: If you blow it up, please pick it up

As firework stands open, families and friends begin to gather in commemoration of our Nation’s Independence Day. The next week will be filled with red, white and blue décor, backyard barbeques and the familiar bangs and booms as fireworks soar through the air. In the midst of traditional festivities, please remember that while the smoke will dissipate, the physical remnants of spent fireworks will not. If you light a firework, it is your responsibility to clean it up.
Firework debris is not just a major eyesore; it is also harmful to our environment. Debris can end up washed down storm drains and into streams, lakes and rivers. The same chemical reactions that create the bright colors we enjoy viewing, also cause pollution within our local waterways. Neglecting to clean up your spent fireworks is littering, and littering is against the law. Littering is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment for any length of time, not to exceed 3 months.
Please help to protect our environment and be a good neighbor by properly disposing of your fireworks. Once your fireworks have cooled and are safe to handle, completely submerge them in a bucket of water. After allowing the fireworks to soak overnight, double wrap in plastic bags to prevent them from drying out. The bags can then safely be thrown into your curbside trash receptacle for disposal. Dispose of all fireworks in the same manner – fired, misfired, damaged, duds or unused.
As restrictions surrounding COVID-19 ease, Keep Fremont Beautiful would like to announce upcoming recycling/proper disposal events that will be taking place within our community. You may visit the KFB website at www.keepfremontbeautiful.org or contact our office at (402) 941-6122 for additional information.
- Saturday, July 18th—Community Paper Shred Event sponsored by Pinnacle Bank This event will take place at the 23rd Street and Lincoln Ave Pinnacle Bank location from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. There will be a limit of 50lbs per person.
- Wednesday, August 26th—Metal and Electronics Recycling. All Metals and Cross Electronics will be on-site to recycle your unwanted metal and electronics. This event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Ilgenfritz Parking Lot, located at 4th Street and Park Ave. Fees will be applied for certain electronic items. Please visit the KFB website for a complete list of items and fees.
- Saturday, September 26th—Community Paper Shred Event sponsored by Nye Health Services. This event will take place at Nye Pointe, 2700 Laverna St., from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be a limit of 50lbs per person.
- Saturday, October 10th—Household Hazardous Waste Disposal. The HHW Event will take place at Christensen Field from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please note that latex paint will not be accepted at this event, as it can be safely disposed of in your curbside trash receptacle after it is completely dried out.
Thank you for doing your part to keep our community clean and healthy through recycling and proper disposal!
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.
