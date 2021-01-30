Vaughan: KFB awarded funding from NDEE

Keep Fremont Beautiful is pleased to announce that the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has awarded KFB with funding from the Litter Reduction and Recycling and Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Programs for the year 2021!
KFB was awarded $70,785 in grant funding from the Litter Reduction and Recycling Grant Program to assist in supporting the overall operations at Keep Fremont Beautiful, including our public education program. The KFB public education program provides continuous environmental education on important topics such as litter prevention, waste reduction, proper disposal, recycling and community beautification to youth, teens and adults throughout the City of Fremont and surrounding areas. Educational information is taught through a variety of avenues including school and community presentations and workshops, public service announcement campaigns, print material distribution, social media platforms and at local events.
KFB was also awarded $30,414 in grant funding from the Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Program. This grant award provides the funding that is needed to host the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event. The vast majority of this award covers the expense of contracting an Environmental Services Agency to properly store and dispose of the hazardous material that is collected. The 2021 HHW Collection will take place on Saturday, October 9th at Christensen Field. The exact time of this event is to be determined. You may contact the KFB office with questions regarding what materials will be accepted.
Keep Fremont Beautiful is beyond grateful to receive this funding from the NDEE for 2021! Although these grant awards cover a large portion of the financial support needed for annual operations, as part of the grant agreements, KFB is required to provide cash and in-kind matches for grant reimbursements. The City of Fremont and Dodge County grant KFB with funding to assist with the required cash match; however we also rely on membership donations from the KFB Partners Association to meet our cash match obligation. By joining the Partners Association, you are ensuring the success of our educational program as well as local recycling and hazardous waste disposal events. Everyone has a role to play in taking care of our environment. It takes just one person, one school, one business or one organization to inspire others. With your support, we can keep our community clean, green and beautiful for our future generations!
To join the 2021 KFB Partners Association, you may visit our website at keepfremontbeautiful.org to select your desired partnership level and submit your membership donation. You may also print and mail your membership form and donation to the KFB office at 529 N. Main St., Ste 4, Fremont, NE 68025. Please feel free to contact KFB at (402) 941-6122 or keepfremontbeautiful@gmail.com with questions. Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2021!
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.