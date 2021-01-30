Vaughan: KFB awarded funding from NDEE

Keep Fremont Beautiful is beyond grateful to receive this funding from the NDEE for 2021! Although these grant awards cover a large portion of the financial support needed for annual operations, as part of the grant agreements, KFB is required to provide cash and in-kind matches for grant reimbursements. The City of Fremont and Dodge County grant KFB with funding to assist with the required cash match; however we also rely on membership donations from the KFB Partners Association to meet our cash match obligation. By joining the Partners Association, you are ensuring the success of our educational program as well as local recycling and hazardous waste disposal events. Everyone has a role to play in taking care of our environment. It takes just one person, one school, one business or one organization to inspire others. With your support, we can keep our community clean, green and beautiful for our future generations!