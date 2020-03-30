Vaughan: KFB plans come to a screeching halt due to COVID-19

Happy spring! The birds are singing, flowers are blooming and days are slowly starting to feel warmer. I had hoped to write about all of the community cleanups, educational presentations and recycling events taking place over the course of the next few weeks. Unfortunately, these along with many other plans for the future have come to a screeching halt due to COVID-19. Keep Fremont Beautiful is continuing to operate as normally as possible while putting the safety of our staff, volunteers and the community at the forefront of our mission.

Last month I wrote about the Great American Cleanup kickoff occurring on March 19th. Since then, the launch of this campaign has been postponed until a future date that has yet to be determined. In the meantime, KFB would still like to encourage community cleanups on a much smaller scale in order to abide by the current social distancing guidelines. Getting outdoors and connecting with nature is a great way to maintain mental and physical health. If you are interested in checking out trash grabbers for individual or family litter pickups, we would love to deliver a litter pickup kit to you! Simply call or email KFB and provide your name, address, phone number and the number of trash grabbers that you would like to check out. Our office will be in contact with you to schedule a drop off time. Already have supplies for a pickup? Awesome! Please email photos of you and your family in action. We would love to see the beautiful things that you are doing throughout our community.