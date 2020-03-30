Vaughan: KFB plans come to a screeching halt due to COVID-19

Happy spring! The birds are singing, flowers are blooming and days are slowly starting to feel warmer. I had hoped to write about all of the community cleanups, educational presentations and recycling events taking place over the course of the next few weeks. Unfortunately, these along with many other plans for the future have come to a screeching halt due to COVID-19. Keep Fremont Beautiful is continuing to operate as normally as possible while putting the safety of our staff, volunteers and the community at the forefront of our mission.
You have free articles remaining.
Last month I wrote about the Great American Cleanup kickoff occurring on March 19th. Since then, the launch of this campaign has been postponed until a future date that has yet to be determined. In the meantime, KFB would still like to encourage community cleanups on a much smaller scale in order to abide by the current social distancing guidelines. Getting outdoors and connecting with nature is a great way to maintain mental and physical health. If you are interested in checking out trash grabbers for individual or family litter pickups, we would love to deliver a litter pickup kit to you! Simply call or email KFB and provide your name, address, phone number and the number of trash grabbers that you would like to check out. Our office will be in contact with you to schedule a drop off time. Already have supplies for a pickup? Awesome! Please email photos of you and your family in action. We would love to see the beautiful things that you are doing throughout our community.
In an effort to reduce paper waste, Keep Fremont Beautiful is making strides to move information from paper copies to digital form. We are offering the option to receive our bi-monthly newsletter by email. If you are interested in making this switch, please contact our office at (402) 941-6122. You also now have the option to fill out and submit the KFB Partners Association form and membership fee through our website. Paper accounts for about 25% of waste in the landfill. Please do your part to help eliminate paper waste by reducing and recycling.
Keep Fremont Beautiful is currently taking nominations for our Recognition Program Awards. The KFB Recognition Program is founded on the premise that positive reinforcement for individuals who demonstrate a commitment to litter reduction and recycling will encourage the continuation of the behavior and serve as an inspirational model for neighbors to replicate. This program awards Fremont residents with Certificates of Appreciation and businesses with Clean Sweep Awards on a monthly basis from April to September. If you would like to nominate a neighbor or a local business, please submit a nomination form online at www.keepfremontbeautiful.org. Nominations will also be accepted by mail and telephone. Be sure to include the name and address of the nominee, along with a brief explanation of why you feel that they are deserving of this award. Thank you for taking the time to recognize our community members for their efforts.
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.