Vaughan: KFB

There seems to be a direct correlation between outdoor temperatures rising and the number of calls coming into the KFB office.
This is a strong indicator that our community members take pride in and responsibility for our local environment!
During the course of the last few months there have been some of the same questions coming up repeatedly, so I would like to take this opportunity to address them.
As always, please contact the KFB office if you have any questions, concerns or suggestions regarding litter, waste reduction, proper disposal, recycling and/or beautification. The inquiries and feedback that we receive helps to determine the content of our educational programming.
The No. 1 question asked lately is how to file a complaint regarding a City of Fremont ordinance violation.
These violations tend to range from trash getting loose from receptacles and becoming litter to waste items accumulating on residential properties and lawns exceeding maximum height. Ordinance violations of this nature should be directed to City Code Enforcement by calling the non-emergency Fremont Police Department line at (402) 727-2677.
At this time of year, many people are working hard to clean up their yard, which frequently includes trimming trees and shrubs.
The City of Fremont offers free residential tree debris disposal each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on South Broad Street (U.S. Highway 77), just north of the Platte River Bridge. As time allows, tree debris will be ground into mulch and available free of charge. Free glass recycling is also offered at this location during the same time frame. Please visit the City of Fremont website at fremontne.gov for additional information.
There are a few highly anticipated recycling events coming up.
KFB in partnership with All Metals Market and Cross Electronics Recycling will host the annual Metal and Electronics Recycling Drop from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Ilgenfritz Parking Lot at Fourth Street and Park Avenue. This is a wonderful opportunity to recycle your metal scraps and unwanted electronics.
Alkaline batteries will be accepted at this event for $1 per pound. Recycling fees will be applied to select electronics including televisions and microwaves.
If you missed the Pinnacle Bank Community Paper Shred in April, hold on to those information sensitive documents! Nye Health Services will host a second shred day in September. The date and time are to be determined.
Lastly, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at Christensen Field. This collection is open to residents of Dodge County.
Business hazardous waste will not be accepted. As a reminder, latex-based paint is not considered hazardous and should be disposed of in your curbside trash, with the lid off once it has been completely dried out or hardened. Please feel free to contact the KFB office with additional questions.
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.