Vaughan: KFB

There seems to be a direct correlation between outdoor temperatures rising and the number of calls coming into the KFB office.

This is a strong indicator that our community members take pride in and responsibility for our local environment!

During the course of the last few months there have been some of the same questions coming up repeatedly, so I would like to take this opportunity to address them.

As always, please contact the KFB office if you have any questions, concerns or suggestions regarding litter, waste reduction, proper disposal, recycling and/or beautification. The inquiries and feedback that we receive helps to determine the content of our educational programming.

The No. 1 question asked lately is how to file a complaint regarding a City of Fremont ordinance violation.

These violations tend to range from trash getting loose from receptacles and becoming litter to waste items accumulating on residential properties and lawns exceeding maximum height. Ordinance violations of this nature should be directed to City Code Enforcement by calling the non-emergency Fremont Police Department line at (402) 727-2677.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}