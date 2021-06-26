Vaughan: Leaving spent fireworks is littering

Beginning tomorrow and continuing through July 4th, fireworks can be discharged in Fremont. While the array of sights and sounds that fireworks produce can be appealing, what often remains the following day is not. Leaving your spent fireworks on the ground is committing the act of littering. Littering is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and/or imprisonment. Please do your part to reduce the amount of litter within our community by disposing of all firework waste properly.
After lighting fireworks, allow a cooling time of at least 30 minutes before picking them up. Place all spent, misfired, damaged and unused fireworks in a bucket of water to soak for a minimum of 15 minutes. Once the fireworks are completely saturated, seal them in a plastic bag and discard the bag in your curbside trash receptacle. To ensure that the water used to soak your fireworks does not enter a storm drain, never pour it in your yard or in the street. Instead, dispose of the water by taking it inside to flush down the toilet. Sweep up all remaining firework dust and small debris, place it in a plastic bag and discard the bag in your curbside receptacle.
The proper disposal steps listed above play a vital role in preventing toxic pollutants from entering waterways. According to the 2020 National Litter Study conducted by Keep America Beautiful, a significant portion of waste that is littered in our communities and along our roads will end up in our waterways. Anything dumped or dropped on the ground can end up going down the nearest storm drain, which is a direct route from a city street to a local lake, stream, or river. Unlike the water that goes down a sink or toilet in your home, water that enters a storm drain is not treated. As polluted water travels to the ocean, it affects water quality along the way which can result in harm to humans and animals.
A major piece of the Keep Fremont Beautiful mission is to engage community members in taking greater responsibility for our local environment. In fulfilling this mission, it is important to recognize those who are doing their part to keep our community clean, green and beautiful. The KFB Recognition Program was developed based on the premise that positive reinforcement for individuals that are exhibiting environmentally friendly behavior will encourage the continuation of such behavior while inspiring others to do the same. We would love to have your assistance in recognizing community members who serve as inspirational role models! If you know someone that has demonstrated a commitment to reduce litter, improve recycling efforts, enhance or maintain the appearance of their property in an exemplary fashion, please consider submitting a Certificate of Appreciation nomination. KFB is also accepting nominations for the Clean Sweep Award. This award is presented annually to a local business owner that has enhanced the appearance of their property through landscaping and/or structural renovations. Nominations may be submitted through the KFB website at keepfremontbeautiful.org or by contacting the office at (402) 941-6122.
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.