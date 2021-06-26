Vaughan: Leaving spent fireworks is littering

A major piece of the Keep Fremont Beautiful mission is to engage community members in taking greater responsibility for our local environment. In fulfilling this mission, it is important to recognize those who are doing their part to keep our community clean, green and beautiful. The KFB Recognition Program was developed based on the premise that positive reinforcement for individuals that are exhibiting environmentally friendly behavior will encourage the continuation of such behavior while inspiring others to do the same. We would love to have your assistance in recognizing community members who serve as inspirational role models! If you know someone that has demonstrated a commitment to reduce litter, improve recycling efforts, enhance or maintain the appearance of their property in an exemplary fashion, please consider submitting a Certificate of Appreciation nomination. KFB is also accepting nominations for the Clean Sweep Award. This award is presented annually to a local business owner that has enhanced the appearance of their property through landscaping and/or structural renovations. Nominations may be submitted through the KFB website at keepfremontbeautiful.org or by contacting the office at (402) 941-6122.