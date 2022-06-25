Vaughan: Make sure to properly dispose of firework waste

Independence Day is just around the corner. As firework stands open, many will take part in a tradition dating back as far as the beginning of our country. We can expect the upcoming week to be full of whizzes, booms, and vibrant colors flashing through the air in celebration of our nation’s birthday.

While participating in patriotic festivities, please remember to do your part to keep our neighborhoods, streets, and local waterways free of firework waste by cleaning up after yourself. Leaving spent fireworks on the ground is littering. Littering is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine in any amount not to exceed $1,000 and/or imprisonment for any length of time not to exceed three months.

Littered firework waste is not just an eye sore; it also affects the health of our environment. By working through the following steps to properly dispose of your firework waste, you can help reduce pollution.

First and foremost, do not pick up spent fireworks immediately. Instead, wait at least 20 minutes, allowing them to cool. Submerge all damaged, misfired, spent, and unused fireworks in a bucket of water. Once they are completely saturated, place fireworks, along with remaining dust and debris, in a plastic bag. Tie the bag tightly and dispose of it in your curbside trash can. You may safely dispose of the water used to soak your fireworks by dumping it into your toilet. Never dump this water on the ground as it contains harmful chemicals.

Along with Independence Day, we also have another local celebration taking place in July, John C. Fremont Days! This festival brings thousands of tourists to our beautiful city each year, so it is important that we assess our surroundings and do what we can to make a favorable impression by creating a clean and healthy environment for all to enjoy.

Over the next few weeks, please take some time to look over your residential and business properties to determine if improvements could be made. There are simple things that can be done on a regular basis to make a significant impact, such as picking up litter, mowing your lawn, pulling weeds, trimming bushes, sweeping sidewalks, and cleaning alleys. This is a wonderful time of year to also consider working on bigger projects, such as cleaning gutters, washing windows, and painting trim.

If you have a family member, friend, or neighbor that continuously goes above and beyond to maintain their property or has recently made enhancements to improve the appearance of their property, please consider nominating them to receive the Keep Fremont Beautiful Certificate of Appreciation.

Certificates of Appreciation are awarded monthly during the spring and summer seasons to community members that serve as inspirational role models by reducing litter, improving recycling, or enhancing/maintaining their residential property in exemplary fashion. Nominations can be submitted on the KFB website at www.keepfremontbeautiful.org or by contacting our office at 402-941-6122. As always, thank you for doing your part to keep Fremont beautiful!

Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.

