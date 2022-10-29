Vaughan: Moving to a new office space

Along with the change of season comes new beginnings at Keep Fremont Beautiful. After spending nearly five years in the Main Street Collective building, we have begun the process of moving our office to 152 E. 6th Street, Suites 105 and 106.

While Main Street Collective has been a wonderful place to work and thrive, the time has come to accommodate our growing staff. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to do so while remaining in our beautiful historic downtown area. It is our hope to be up and running out of our new offices within the next week, as we are also preparing for our annual Recognition Chamber Coffee.

We would like to invite you to join us on Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. as we celebrate our move and honor our 2022 Clean Sweep Award recipients. The brief awards ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. in the main lobby.

Also taking place in November is America Recycles Day. America Recycles Day, a program of Keep America Beautiful, is a nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. The current recycling rate in the United States is just 32%. Unfortunately, it has decreased by about 2% since 2015. Our recycling rate is merely half that off Germany, who has an impressive rate of 66%. Germany’s success comes down to two major factors, strong government policies and high public awareness about recycling.

In effort to increase our recycling rate, the Environmental Protection Agency has set a National Recycling Goal, which aims to increase our rate to 50% by 2030. To help meet this goal, the Environmental Protection Agency has developed a National Recycling Strategy to identify objectives and actions needed to create a stronger and more resilient recycling system in the United States. While there are changes that must be made at the government level, it is just as important that we each do our part.

Keep Fremont Beautiful is a public education non-profit organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices and engaging our community members in taking a greater responsibility for the environment. To achieve our mission, we work with youth, teens, and adults throughout the Fremont area to increase awareness about litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, and community beautification.

We encourage you to stay informed about the recycling opportunities we have locally and take full advantage of them. To make a commitment to learn, act, and share about recycling, please visit our website and take the America Recycles Day Pledge. Once your form has been submitted, you will be entered into our Green Basket Prize drawing. The winner will be announced on Nov. 15.

If you are interested in supporting our mission, please consider joining the KFB Partners Association. Membership forms and donations may be submitted through our website at keepfremontbeautiful.org, or by contacting our office at 402-941-6122.