Vaughan: New faces at Keep Fremont Beautiful

Keep Fremont Beautiful has two new faces representing our organization.

Alicia Price joined the KFB team in March as our program specialist. She is working in the office part time and has taken on the task of updating and expanding our youth education program. Em Cunningham, a Midland University student, has also come onboard to assist with social media education and community activities. When you see Alicia and Em at upcoming events, please give them a warm welcome!

The Great American Cleanup has been in full swing throughout the city. We are thrilled to see so many groups taking responsibility for our environment and volunteering to clean up litter.

The Fremont High School Key Club, MainStreet of Fremont, Dodge County Drug Court, Conservation Nebraska, and Dodge County Juvenile Diversion have utilized KFB’s cleanup supplies to remove approximately 2,000 lbs. of litter from the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, Johnson Lake, and our downtown area.

It is interesting to hear how closely feedback received from volunteers reflects the Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Litter Study results. The study found that although litter in most product material categories decreased, several key product categories saw increases in the amount of litter from 2009-2020, including cardboard, beer containers, food-packaging film, sports drink containers, and water containers. This is a big problem with a simple solution.

When you are out enjoying public spaces, always throw your waste in a trash can. If you cannot locate a trash can, or the trash can near you is already full, place the waste in your vehicle and dispose of it at home. This is just one of many situations when keeping a litter bag in your vehicle comes in handy.

If you witness a motorist littering, contact the Nebraska Litter Hotline at 877-NO LITTR to report the incident. Information needed to complete the report includes date, time, and location in which littering occurred, license plate state and number, description of the vehicle, and the type of item littered. If you would like to play a role in reducing litter by organizing a cleanup, contact the KFB office. We will provide trash bags, gloves, and litter grabbers for your group!

In effort to increase recycling during summer activities, Keep Fremont Beautiful is partnering with the City of Fremont to offer recycling at Parks concession stands. KFB received recycling receptacles three years ago through The Coca-Cola Foundation and Keep America Beautiful Public Spaces Recycling Bin Grant Program. Recycling bins will be placed at the Splash Station and Ronin Pool, as well as Clemmons Park and Christensen Field concession stands.

If you are taking part in activities at these locations, please be sure to utilize the recycling bins instead of tossing beverage containers in the trash. By recycling your plastic and aluminum containers, you are not only reducing the amount of waste sent to the landfill, but you are also conserving natural resources, saving energy, preventing pollution, increasing economic security, and supporting American manufacturing.

Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.

