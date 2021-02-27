Vaughan: Not everything needs to be tossed

As we approach the month of March, the sun seems to be shining a little brighter and warming the air around us. After the bitter cold we recently experienced, these glorious reminders that spring is on the way often fuel the ambition that many of us lacked throughout the winter season. Spring is the perfect time to indulge in deep cleaning and clear out the unwanted in the process!
While purging items that you no longer use is a great way to reduce clutter, it is vital to the health of our environment to fight the urge to simply toss everything in the trash. Instead, take the time to clear with thought and keep valuable resources out of the landfill so that they can be used to their maximum potential. Before sifting through drawers, closets, garages and sheds, create four boxes labeled donate, recycle, hazardous and trash. There are several places within our community that accept donated items for reuse or repurposing. A few examples include taking books, board games and puzzles to Dave’s Drive-In as a donation to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. Unwanted clothing and shoes that are still in good condition may be taken to Thriftology or placed in one of the green bins located outside of various businesses and schools. The Habitat for Humanity HomeStore would gladly accept old appliances, household items, toys and so much more!
If the item you are parting with is not an acceptable donation, consider its potential to be recycled. Many electronics and rechargeable batteries can be taken to our local Staples store. All Metals Market, Inc. accepts metal, including appliances that are no longer in working condition, for recycling. If you would like to temporarily store your unwanted metal and electronic items and recycle them at one convenient location, KFB in partnership with All Metals Market, Inc. and Cross Electronics Recycling out of Omaha will be hosting a metal and electronics recycling drop in August.
Utilizing curbside recycling is a great way to recycle your paper and cardboard! Information sensitive paper documents may be taken to the Pinnacle Bank and/or Nye Health Services community paper shred events. Pinnacle Bank typically hosts their event in April and Nye Health Services in September. All recycling events will be advertised when details are finalized. The opportunities listed above are just a handful of several options that are currently available. To view the full list of local recycling opportunities, please visit the KFB website at keepfremontbeautiful.org. It is always best practice to contact the organization or business before taking items that you would like to donate or recycle to verify drop off days/hours and ensure that the items you are planning to take are indeed accepted. Some locations listed may have restrictions in place due to the COVID pandemic.
Throughout the purging process, it is important to be mindful when disposing of potentially hazardous materials. Hazardous waste is any chemical or product that can cause serious illness or pose an environmental or health threat if improperly stored, transported or disposed of. Most products labeled dangerous, flammable, poison, combustible or corrosive are considered hazardous waste. Keep Fremont Beautiful will host the annual Household Hazardous Waste collection event on Saturday, October 9th (time to be determined) at Christensen Field. Please contact the KFB office at (402) 941-6122 with any questions.
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.