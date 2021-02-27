Vaughan: Not everything needs to be tossed

As we approach the month of March, the sun seems to be shining a little brighter and warming the air around us. After the bitter cold we recently experienced, these glorious reminders that spring is on the way often fuel the ambition that many of us lacked throughout the winter season. Spring is the perfect time to indulge in deep cleaning and clear out the unwanted in the process!

While purging items that you no longer use is a great way to reduce clutter, it is vital to the health of our environment to fight the urge to simply toss everything in the trash. Instead, take the time to clear with thought and keep valuable resources out of the landfill so that they can be used to their maximum potential. Before sifting through drawers, closets, garages and sheds, create four boxes labeled donate, recycle, hazardous and trash. There are several places within our community that accept donated items for reuse or repurposing. A few examples include taking books, board games and puzzles to Dave’s Drive-In as a donation to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. Unwanted clothing and shoes that are still in good condition may be taken to Thriftology or placed in one of the green bins located outside of various businesses and schools. The Habitat for Humanity HomeStore would gladly accept old appliances, household items, toys and so much more!

