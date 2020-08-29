Vaughan: PPE items are considered medical waste

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a term that many of us were unfamiliar with until this year. The awareness of its meaning has grown significantly and unfortunately the presence of PPE litter has grown right along with it.
Masks tumbling across a grocery store parking lot or tangled up in vegetation are now a common sight to see. As we work to combat the spread of COVID-19, single-use personal protective equipment is being worn and discarded at a much higher rate than we have ever seen. During this time it is important to remember that while wearing a mask helps protect people, properly disposing of your mask helps protect our environment.
Single-use masks are typically made from polypropylene, a fossil fuel-derived plastic that can take hundreds of years to break down. Although polypropylene is recyclable, all disposable PPE items are considered to be medical waste and must be disposed of in the trash. As these items continue to be discarded in places where they don’t belong, we are starting to see a shift in what is in the litter stream. The COVID pandemic is changing the face of litter as we know it.
Like all litter, there is a chance that a mask or glove could be mistaken for food and ingested by wildlife or washed into a storm drain, down a river and out to the ocean. Over time, the plastic that enters the ocean begins to breakdown into fragments known as microplastics. Microplastics are very small pieces of plastic that wreak havoc on our environment by both absorbing and giving off toxic chemicals and harmful pollutants. These particles can become embedded in animal’s tissue through ingestion or respiration and then passed on to the humans that consume them.
The bad news is that the COVID driven increased use of PPE isn’t going away as soon as we had all hoped it would, but the good news is that we can take simple steps to help eliminate PPE litter. The best way to reduce waste is to not create it in the first place. Instead of purchasing disposable masks that can only be used once, purchase reusable masks that you can wash after each use and continue to wear time and time again. A family of four could save an average of 120 masks from going to the landfill or ending up out in nature in just one month. If you decide that disposable masks are the best option for you and your family, carry a bag in your purse, pocket or backpack to safely store your mask in the event that you are finished using it and there are no trash receptacles around. Also consider placing a litter bag in your vehicle for the same purpose. Keep Fremont Beautiful will supply free litter bags to anyone that is in need. You may call the KFB office at (402) 941-6122 to request a bag and schedule a pick up. Lastly, if you see PPE litter out in public and are able to safely pick it up and dispose of it, please do. It may not be your litter, but it is your planet. We must work together to keep our community clean and safe!
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.
