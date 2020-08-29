Vaughan: PPE items are considered medical waste

The bad news is that the COVID driven increased use of PPE isn’t going away as soon as we had all hoped it would, but the good news is that we can take simple steps to help eliminate PPE litter. The best way to reduce waste is to not create it in the first place. Instead of purchasing disposable masks that can only be used once, purchase reusable masks that you can wash after each use and continue to wear time and time again. A family of four could save an average of 120 masks from going to the landfill or ending up out in nature in just one month. If you decide that disposable masks are the best option for you and your family, carry a bag in your purse, pocket or backpack to safely store your mask in the event that you are finished using it and there are no trash receptacles around. Also consider placing a litter bag in your vehicle for the same purpose. Keep Fremont Beautiful will supply free litter bags to anyone that is in need. You may call the KFB office at (402) 941-6122 to request a bag and schedule a pick up. Lastly, if you see PPE litter out in public and are able to safely pick it up and dispose of it, please do. It may not be your litter, but it is your planet. We must work together to keep our community clean and safe!