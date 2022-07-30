Vaughan: Preparing for recycling and collection events

We have a few upcoming events you will not want to miss!

Keep Fremont Beautiful, in partnership with All Metals Market and Cross Electronics, will host a metal and electronics recycling event on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Ilgenfritz Parking Lot, located on the southeast corner of 4th Street and Park Avenue. Plan to enter the parking lot on 4th Street, then select a lane based on the items you would like to recycle. There will be one lane designated for metal only, and another for metal and electronics as well as electronics only.

Recycling fees will be applied for certain electronics such as televisions, monitors, microwaves, large appliances, and alkaline batteries. However, with the support of our local Walmart store, the first $2,000 in recycling fees will be covered through a Community Grant awarded to Keep Fremont Beautiful! Each vehicle will receive a $100 recycling credit until we have depleted funds.

The next recycling event on the calendar is the Community Paper Shred sponsored by Nye Health Services. This is the perfect opportunity to go through all those information-sensitive documents you have been saving and safely dispose of what you no longer need. You may bring these documents to Nye Pointe, located at 2700 Laverna St., on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. Paper is shred onsite and recycled into new paper products. There will be a limit of 2 boxes or 50 pounds per person.

Here’s a fun fact about last year’s event and a great example of why recycling is important. At the 2021 paper shred, over 4,500 pounds of paper was recycled: saving approximately 38 trees, 855 gallons of oil, 6 cubic yards of landfill space, 9,000 kilowatts of energy, and 15,750 gallons of water!

The final event taking place will be the Household Hazardous Waste Collection. This event will be held at Christensen Field, located at 1710 W. 16th St., on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Residents of Dodge County are welcome to bring household hazardous waste items such as oil-based paint, paint-related products (spray paint, stains, varnishes, etc.), fluorescent light bulbs, mercury containing items, poisons, fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, and other lawn chemicals. This event is open to residences only; business waste will not be accepted. Please note this is the only time Dodge County residents can dispose of household hazardous waste each year.

There will be one major change to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection this year. We will not be accepting pharmaceuticals, as unwanted medication in pill form may be disposed of in the Fremont Police Department RX Drug Drop Box and medication in pill as well as liquid form may be disposed of in the Hy-Vee Pharmacy drop box. There are a few other items commonly asked about that will not be accepted, including latex paint, lead acid batteries, and motor oil.

Please visit the KFB website at keepfremontbeautiful.org and click the Events tab to view event flyers containing additional information including how to dispose of the items listed above. You may contact our office at 402-941-6122 or keepfremontbeautiful@gmail.com with questions.