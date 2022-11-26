Vaughan: Recognizing Clean Sweep Awards recipients

Last Friday we hosted our annual Recognition Chamber Coffee. It was an honor to have such a wonderful group of supporters join us! We are grateful for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and the services they offer to help bring our community together.

While coffee and conversation are the centerpieces of these events, we like to take this opportunity to recognize the Keep Fremont Beautiful Board of Directors and their dedication to furthering our mission of improving waste handling practices and engaging our citizens in taking a greater responsibility for the community environment. Many of our board members have served KFB for 10, 20, and even 30+ years. The time and effort this group has dedicated is truly commendable!

In addition to recognizing our volunteers, we also present Clean Sweep Awards. Each year Keep Fremont Beautiful recognizes local businesses and organizations that have enhanced the appearance of their property through landscaping and/or structural renovations. This year we were pleased to announce four recipients – R&R Christo Construction, The Pet Hospital, The Village Inn, and Iglesia de Cristo pan de Vida.

R&R Christo Construction was nominated by a Fremont resident who observed the significant transformation of what was once an eyesore, into a clean and attractive place. Located at 2200 Proctor St., R&R Christo Construction has worked to keep their property clean and litter free, which can be difficult when situated on the edge of town where you’re more exposed to the elements. Thank you, R&R Christo, for creating a great first impression of our city!

The Pet Hospital, located at 1103 E. Military Ave., has brightened up the area through updates to their facade and landscape. While The Pet Hospital has a history of maintaining an immaculate lawn and incorporating a variety of plants and shrubs, it is important to recognize the time and effort that takes. Thank you for your dedication to keeping your property clean and appealing!

The Village Inn, located at 1103 E. 23rd St., has enhanced the appearance of their property through extensive renovations both in and outside. Building updates along with the addition of flowering plants, have created a clean and vibrant appearance. Thank you for beautifying your property while making an environmental impact!

Located at 845 W. 23rd St., Iglesia de Cristo pan de Vida has greened up their property by adding five trees and 10 shrubs. Planting trees and shrubs provide several environmental benefits including purifying the air by removing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen, reducing energy consumption by providing shade and serving as a wind barrier, and reducing waterway pollution through absorption. Thank you for taking responsibility for our local environment!