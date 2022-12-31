Vaughan: Recycling Center to begin new schedule in 2023

New year, new schedule.

Starting in January, the City of Fremont will open the Recycling Center south of town on the first and third Saturdays of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon. Residential tree debris, glass, and cardboard may be dropped off for recycling during this time. Commercial tree debris, glass, and cardboard are not accepted at this location.

To ensure the future success of this free recycling opportunity provided by the city, Ripple Glass, and Waste Connections, it is important to recycle right when utilizing it. Cardboard must be clean, dry, and flattened prior to being placed in the recycling receptacle. Glass accepted for recycling includes food and beverage containers, drinking vessels, candle jars, cosmetic bottles, windows, shower doors, and tabletops. Frames and hardware must be removed. Porcelain, ceramic, milk glass, china/leaded glass, mirrors, laminated glass/windshields, Pyrex/Corning Ware, dishware, lightbulbs, and televisions are not accepted in the glass recycling bunker. Please visit www.fremontne.gov/820/Glass-Recycling for additional information.

As you pack away holiday décor, you may find yourself wanting to throw out the old to bring in the new. Instead of tossing unwanted items in the trash, give them a second life through donation! If your décor is in good condition, you may donate it to the Habitat for Humanity HomeStore (701 E. Dodge St.), Thriftology (300 N. Main St.), or Goodwill (3175 Elk Lane).

Christmas lights that are broken or not working may be recycled at All Metals Market Inc., located at 1225 County Road Y. Christmas lights cannot be placed in curbside recycling receptacles. Real Christmas trees may be recycled in the Lenihan Gym Parking Lot through Jan. 8. Please remove stands, wire, ornaments, and bags prior to placing trees in the corral.

On behalf of Keep Fremont Beautiful, I would like to thank the Fremont community for the support we have received in 2022. It is our mission to improve waste handling practices and engage community members in taking a greater responsibility for the local environment. Your volunteerism, participation at events, help sharing our educational messaging, and financial contributions have assisted us in fulfilling this mission.

To highlight a few achievements throughout the year, KFB educated more than 1,500 youth and teens on environmental topics such as litter prevention, recycling, waste reduction, hazardous waste disposal, and community beautification, removed over 2,500 lbs. of litter from public spaces, recycled 16,389 lbs. of paper, metal, electronics, and plastic, disposed of nearly 6,000 lbs. of household hazardous waste, and recognized 26 residences and businesses for their efforts in beautifying their property.

We look forward to another year of keeping Fremont clean, green, and beautiful! In the coming weeks we will be sharing some exciting news regarding our 2023 programming, so stay tuned! Wishing you a safe and happy new year!