Vaughan: Recycling more important now than ever before

You have the power to make mindful decisions each day about where your waste ends up. Before placing an item in the trash can, consider a few sustainable alternatives. For instance, could you wash the item and continue to use it? Could you use the item for a different purpose? Is there another family that could use the item or an organization that would accept it as a donation? Could the item be placed in your compost? Is the item recyclable?

Each year on November 15th, millions of people across the United States take part in America Recycles Day. America Recycles Day is a Keep America Beautiful initiative dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. The current recycling rate in the US is just 34%. Germany, the world leader in recycling, has a reported annual recycling rate of over 65%. In an effort to raise awareness and encourage recycling throughout the nation, Keep America Beautiful has developed the #BeRecycled Pledge. By taking the #BeRecycled Pledge at kab.org , you will commit to learning about recycling, taking action and sharing with others.

You can learn by researching what materials are collected for recycling in your community. Keep Fremont Beautiful has a Current Recycling Opportunities List and information about upcoming recycling events posted on our website at keepfremontbeautiful.org. Take action by reducing the amount of waste that you produce, recycling more and purchasing products that have been created with recycled content. You can significantly reduce the amount of waste that you create by eliminating single-use items from your home. Instead, choose products that can be used time and time again. When possible, always choose products that were made from recycled materials. Buying products made from recycled material is the final step in completing the lifecycle of the recycled item and “closing the loop” of the recycling process. But first, you must recycle! If you do not have curbside recycling, consider giving it a try! When you are able to visualize how much waste you are diverting from the landfill, it is a big motivator to continue. If the extra expense of curbside recycling is not in your budget, or you are concerned that you will not fill the receptacle enough to justify the cost, consider splitting the cost and the use with a neighbor. The final piece of the pledge is to share this information and encourage one family member or friend to take the #BeRecycled Pledge.