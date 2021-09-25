Vaughan: Remember to scoop the poop

With the end of our event season quickly approaching, we have a few last minute recycling and hazardous waste disposal opportunity reminders. The Community Paper Shred hosted by Nye Health Services will take place today, Saturday, September 25th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nye Pointe, located at 2700 Laverna Street. Please bring information-sensitive documents only and limit the amount to 2 boxes or approximately 50lbs per person. Documents are securely shredded onsite and recycled into new paper products! Also, the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will take place on Saturday, October 9th from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Christensen Field, located at 1710 W. 16th Street. REACT will be present to assist with traffic control. If you are attending this event, please plan to enter through the east entrance and exit through the west. Latex paint will not be accepted at this event as it is water-based may be safely disposed of in your curbside trash after it has been completely dried out or hardened. For questions regarding this event, visit the KFB website at keepfremontbeautiful.org or call the office at (402) 941-6122.