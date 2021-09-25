Vaughan: Remember to scoop the poop

Calling all pet owners with an important question! Do you scoop the poop? This may seem like a messy subject to step into, no pun intended, but with more than 83 million pet dogs in the United States producing approximately 10.6 million tons of waste each year; it is one that must be discussed.
According to the City of Fremont Municipal Code, it is the responsibility of every animal owner, other than a service animal as defined in the Americans with Disabilities Act, to immediately remove and properly dispose of any excreta deposited by their animal(s) on public walks, recreation areas or private property. Owners that fail to immediately remove their pet’s waste when notified of its existence and location, either by the City, Animal Control Authority or the owner of the property on which the waste was deposited, are in violation of this code and subject to a fine.
Pet waste is more than just an eyesore; it is an environmental pollutant and human health hazard. There is a misconception that pet waste eventually decomposes without leaving a lasting impact. However this is simply not true. Pet waste contains viruses, bacteria and parasites that can pollute our waterways and cause illness in humans. In fact, studies have traced at least 20% of the bacteria in water samples from urban watershed to dog waste. As urban watershed runs off into storm drains, it enters the nearest waterway, such as a small creek or ditch, and eventually travels to a larger stream, river or lake without any kind of filtration or treatment. The best way to prevent pet waste pollution is to be prepared. Carry a bag with you while walking your pet and properly dispose of the waste by tying the bag tightly and placing it in a trash can.
With the end of our event season quickly approaching, we have a few last minute recycling and hazardous waste disposal opportunity reminders. The Community Paper Shred hosted by Nye Health Services will take place today, Saturday, September 25th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nye Pointe, located at 2700 Laverna Street. Please bring information-sensitive documents only and limit the amount to 2 boxes or approximately 50lbs per person. Documents are securely shredded onsite and recycled into new paper products! Also, the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will take place on Saturday, October 9th from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Christensen Field, located at 1710 W. 16th Street. REACT will be present to assist with traffic control. If you are attending this event, please plan to enter through the east entrance and exit through the west. Latex paint will not be accepted at this event as it is water-based may be safely disposed of in your curbside trash after it has been completely dried out or hardened. For questions regarding this event, visit the KFB website at keepfremontbeautiful.org or call the office at (402) 941-6122.
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.