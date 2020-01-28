As the age old adage goes, “Out with the old, in with the new.” That phrase can now be used quite literally at the Keep Fremont Beautiful office as we enter 2020.
Our past Executive Director, Leila Hybl, has officially passed down the reigns. Leila has done a fabulous job of preparing me for this transition and will continue to visit the office a few times each week to help answer remaining questions and wrap up 2019 grant reporting. Over the last month we have been working hard to cover as much material as possible, while also organizing the office and storage areas. I can’t thank Leila enough for her hard work and dedication to KFB. She will be missed.
As we enter a new year, I feel that it is important to take a look back and thank the community for their support throughout 2019, especially the Keep Fremont Beautiful Partners Association members. The Partners Association is made up of a group of individuals, organizations and businesses that contribute to our mission by providing financial and in-kind donations. The yearly membership fee donation supports environmental education opportunities for youth, teens and adults and also serves as a cash match when applying for grants through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. We would love to have you join our 2020 Partners Association! Our membership form can be located on the KFB website, www.keepfremontbeautiful.com. You may also request a membership form by contacting our office at (402) 941-6122. All members will receive our newsletter every other month detailing programs and events throughout the year.
As we move into the new year I am excited to announce that our requested grant funds through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have been awarded in full. KFB will receive two grants, the Litter Reduction and Recycling Grant, awarding $58,725, and the Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant, awarding $21,302. The funding from these grants are vital to the operation of Keep Fremont Beautiful. We are so thankful to receive this support from the NDEE. I am looking forward to sharing the official press release when it is available.
As previously mentioned in the December column, Keep Fremont Beautiful was chosen as the January recipient of Hy-Vee’s Reusable Bag and Giving Tag Program. For each “My Heart” reusable bag that is purchase at the Fremont Hy-Vee location, $1.00 of the $2.50 purchase price can be donated to KFB by simply scratching off the code on the tag and entering it at MyHy-VeeCause.com. Americans use an average of 100 billion plastic bags each year. It takes an estimated 500-1000 years for a plastic bag to break down in a landfill. However it is important to note that plastic bags never fully disintegrate. The remaining pieces turn into “micro-plastics,” which actually absorb toxins. These micro-plastics can then be ingested by wild life and subsequently consumed by humans. Recent studies have even shown micro-plastics appearing in precipitation in remote areas of the world. By choosing to reuse, you can reduce the amount of waste going to our landfills and lower your impact on our environment. It’s important to remember that reuse is a valuable form of recycling. Please remember your reusable bags and always choose to reuse!