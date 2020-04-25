Vaughan: Think about making a few changes

First and foremost I would like to address the incorrect temporary sign placement information that was printed on Keep Fremont Beautiful insert sent out with your Department of Utilities bill in the month of March. We apologize for the confusion surrounding this error. The correct City of Fremont Temporary Sign Ordinance is as follows: Sec. 8-619.—Obstructions; temporary signs. (a) Temporary signs for campaign purposes may be located on private property or in the area between the sidewalk and the curb provided said signs are at least two (2) feet back of the curb and does not obstruct traffic. Said signs may be in place for up to sixty (60) days prior to an election. The City Council may by resolution grant a variance to the provisions stated above to permit temporary signs at a construction site to be larger in area and in place for a longer duration than specified above.
As we celebrate Earth Month throughout April, it is important to look at our daily lives and think about changes that we could make to help improve our environment. One of the most pressing issues that we face today is waste disposal. There is massive overconsumption of resources on our planet and the proliferation of plastics being used in so many facets of our lives has approached a crisis level on a global scale. There are many simple changes that we can make to lighten our ecological footprint. No change is too small to make a difference!
The most effective way to reduce waste is not to create it in the first place! We often hear “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” without thinking about the hierarchy of the phrase. Reduction and reuse are the most effective ways to save natural resources and protect the environment. In order to reduce the resources that we use one significant step is to eliminate single-use plastics, items that are intended to be used only once before they are thrown away or discarded. Some of the most common single-use items are plastic grocery bags, water bottles, utensils, coffee cup lids, stirrers and straws, food wrappers and other takeout containers. Instead, opt for items that can be washed and reused time and time again. After you have exhausted the options of reduction and reuse, then recycle. Be sure to contact your local waste hauler for a list of items that can be recycled curbside to help prevent contamination. There is a list of local recycling opportunities and upcoming recycling and waste disposal events on the KFB website at www.keepfremontbeautiful.org.
The City of Fremont provides the opportunity for free glass recycling and residential tree debris disposal each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, just north of the Platte River Bridge on South Broad Street (HWY 77). Upon entrance, trees go to the north and glass goes in the large concrete bunker to the south. Glass of all colors is accepted. Lids and caps may remain on the containers. Glass that is not accepted at the site includes windshields, ceramic, porcelain, laminated or milk glass and mirrors. No bags, boxes or trash allowed. Individuals contaminating the glass recycling and/or tree debris drop may lose their privileged to return. For more information about the glass recycling drop and the collection and processing done by Ripple Glass out of Kansas City, please visit www.fremont ne.gov.
Also taking place now through May 5th is the Fremont Area Big Give hosted by the Fremont Area Community Foundation. In an effort to increase awareness of and support for the Keep Fremont Beautiful mission, programs and events, KFB is participating in this year’s event. We are thankful for the opportunity to share the work that our organization does within the community. Please take a few moments of your time to visit the KFB profile at www.fremontareabiggive.org/keepfremontbeautiful . As always, we appreciate your support and dedication to improving your waste handling practices and taking responsibility for our community environment!
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.