Vaughan: Think about making a few changes

First and foremost I would like to address the incorrect temporary sign placement information that was printed on Keep Fremont Beautiful insert sent out with your Department of Utilities bill in the month of March. We apologize for the confusion surrounding this error. The correct City of Fremont Temporary Sign Ordinance is as follows: Sec. 8-619.—Obstructions; temporary signs. (a) Temporary signs for campaign purposes may be located on private property or in the area between the sidewalk and the curb provided said signs are at least two (2) feet back of the curb and does not obstruct traffic. Said signs may be in place for up to sixty (60) days prior to an election. The City Council may by resolution grant a variance to the provisions stated above to permit temporary signs at a construction site to be larger in area and in place for a longer duration than specified above.

As we celebrate Earth Month throughout April, it is important to look at our daily lives and think about changes that we could make to help improve our environment. One of the most pressing issues that we face today is waste disposal. There is massive overconsumption of resources on our planet and the proliferation of plastics being used in so many facets of our lives has approached a crisis level on a global scale. There are many simple changes that we can make to lighten our ecological footprint. No change is too small to make a difference!