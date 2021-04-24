Vaughan: Together, we have the power to Restore Our Earth

As the theme for Earth Day 2021, Restore Our Earth focused on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystem. Although this year’s Earth Day celebration has come and gone, the significance of the theme remains. Supporting environmental protection is not just a one-day event. It is a course of action that we must make a conscious effort to take each and every day. We must work to Restore Our Earth not only for our love of the natural world but also because a healthy planet is necessary for our survival.
Becoming an environmental steward can feel overwhelming and unattainable at times as we do not always have the tools and resources needed to make the most environmentally friendly choices. The key to success is focusing on small changes that each of us can make to create a big impact. At Keep Fremont Beautiful, we work to engage community members in taking greater responsibility for our local environment through youth, teen, and adult education programs and by encouraging, promoting, and supporting environmental stewardship opportunities throughout our community.
Take action by participating in an upcoming recycling or cleanup event! Pinnacle Bank is hosting a Community Paper Shred today from 12:30 to 2:30 pm at their 23rd and Lincoln Avenue branch. You may bring up to 50lbs of information-sensitive documents to be securely shredded on-sight and recycled into new paper products. Join MainStreet of Fremont and KFB for the downtown cleanup on Thursday, May 13th from 8:30 to 10:30 am. Please contact the MainStreet office at (402) 721-2264 or KFB at (402) 941-6122 to volunteer. Conservation Nebraska will host a water cleanup by kayak at the Fremont State Lakes on Saturday, May 22nd from 9 am to noon. For additional information or to volunteer, contact Ryan at (402) 719-6768. Mark your calendars for the annual Metal and Electronics Recycling Event! KFB in partnership with All Metals Market and Cross Electronics Recycling will be accepting unwanted metal and electronic materials on Wednesday, August 25th from 5:30 to 7 pm in the Ilgenfritz Parking Lot located on the southeast corner of 4th Street and Park Avenue. Recycling fees will be applied for certain electronics including but not limited to televisions and microwaves.
As a non-profit organization, Keep Fremont Beautiful is fully funded through grant awards and partnerships with local government entities, businesses, civic organizations and individuals. The support that we receive from the Fremont community is vital to maintaining our programming. We invite you to learn more about KFB and take part in our mission by joining us on Tuesday, May 4th at www.fremontareabigive.org/keepfremontbeautiful for the Fremont Area Big Give led by the Fremont Area Community Foundation. Thank you for your consideration!
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.