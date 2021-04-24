Vaughan: Together, we have the power to Restore Our Earth

As the theme for Earth Day 2021, Restore Our Earth focused on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystem. Although this year’s Earth Day celebration has come and gone, the significance of the theme remains. Supporting environmental protection is not just a one-day event. It is a course of action that we must make a conscious effort to take each and every day. We must work to Restore Our Earth not only for our love of the natural world but also because a healthy planet is necessary for our survival.

Becoming an environmental steward can feel overwhelming and unattainable at times as we do not always have the tools and resources needed to make the most environmentally friendly choices. The key to success is focusing on small changes that each of us can make to create a big impact. At Keep Fremont Beautiful, we work to engage community members in taking greater responsibility for our local environment through youth, teen, and adult education programs and by encouraging, promoting, and supporting environmental stewardship opportunities throughout our community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}