Happy Holidays! My name is Casey Vaughan. I am a Fremont girl, born and raised. I started at Keep Fremont Beautiful on December 16, 2019. I have been working alongside Leila, who has been an excellent source of knowledge as she works diligently to teach me all aspects of KFB’s programming. I am grateful to be leading an organization that has made such an impact within our community through beautification projects, proper waste disposal opportunities, educational programming and so much more. I am looking forward to continuing on with the great work of directors past while moving into a bright future in hopes of reaching and engaging more citizens within our community.
In true Christmas spirit, I would like to provide some helpful ways to reduce waste this holiday season and throughout the year as you celebrate special occasions. First, let’s start with your Christmas tree! The City of Fremont provides a Christmas Tree Recycling drop site in the Lenihan Building Parking Lot, located between 9th and 10th Street on the East side of Broad Street from December 26th through January 6th. Please be sure to remove all wire, stands, ornaments and plastic bags from trees beforehand.
Moving on to another waste reduction technique, let’s talk about gift wrap. According to Stanford University, “If every family reused just two feet of holiday ribbon, the 38,000 miles of ribbon saved could tie a bow around the entire planet. If every American family wrapped just 3 presents in re-used materials, it would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields. The 2.65 billion Christmas cards sold each year in the U.S. could fill a football field 10 stories high. If we each sent one card less, we’d save 50,000 cubic yards of paper.”
You have free articles remaining.
So what can we use in place? Consider reusing gift bags, tissue paper, bows and ribbons. This is also a fabulous way to save money! Create special bags for your children and grandchildren. Not only will you be helping reduce holiday waste, but you will be providing a little extra something that children will look forward to seeing each year. If you are an online shopper, be sure to recycle all cardboard boxes that your items are delivered in. Using disposable plates, cups and utensils may seem convenient during a busy time of year; however, using these items creates unnecessary waste. Instead, opt to stick to your washable plates and cutlery. If you would like to do something different or go fancy, visit a local thrift store and check out second-hand items. You never know what treasures you will find!
Another option to help reduce and reuse are reusable shopping bags. During the month of January, the Fremont HyVee has selected Keep Fremont Beautiful as the recipient of the reusable bag and giving tag program. Through this program, each red “My Heart” reusable bag is purchased for $2.50. The customer then has the option of directing $1.00 of those funds to KFB by removing a scratch-off layer on the giving tag for a code that can be entered online. Please consider helping reduce waste and support your local KFB agency at the same time by purchasing a bag. Or two, or three or more!
Wishing everyone a safe, warm and happy holiday season!