Vaughan: We all have a role to play

“It’s not my litter, but it is my planet.”
This is the new inspirational message beaming down from the Keep Fremont Beautiful billboard located at 15th and Bell Street. The image beside it depicts two young children working to clean up hundreds of cigarette butts that have been littered at a local park where they frequently play.
As we continue on in the worldwide fight to end litter, it is important to remember that we all have a role to play in protecting our environment. By changing our own behavior and making the conscious decision not to litter, consistently working to keep our community litter free in hopes of encouraging others to do the same and taking a personal responsibility for public spaces, we can be the environmental stewards that future generations need us to be.
Litter is much more than just an aesthetic issue. Litter, or loose trash, can lead to detrimental consequences that persist for decades. Litter causes harm to humans, wildlife, the environment and even our economy. While not all litter is intentional, all litter is preventable. Being vigilant about where litter comes from and actively taking steps to prevent it will help you become part of the solution instead of adding to the problem.
Approximately 50-80% of all litter comes from household and commercial waste receptacles, construction and demolition sites, uncovered loads and loading docks. The remainder is generated by pedestrians and motorists.
Household and commercial refuse can become litter when waste items are not properly secured. All waste items should be bagged. Your trash bags should be tied tightly and placed in a receptacle with a lid that can be closed completely. If trash gets loose from your curbside receptacle, it is your responsibility to clean it up.
Littering tends to occur on construction and demolition sites due to a lack of trash receptacles nearby. This situation is easily preventable by having receptacles placed on location for the duration of the construction and/or demolition process. Uncovered loads often contribute to roadside litter when items fall out of the vehicle. Not only is traveling with an unsecure load dangerous to other motorists on the road, but it is also against the law. Loading docks are another location where litter is commonly seen. Litter tends to get generated in these areas as workers load and unload goods. Pedestrians and motorists tend to be the primary sources of intentional litter.
While cigarettes remain the number one most littered item in the world, we are starting to see more and more PPE items, particularly disposable masks, discarded improperly. Half of all litter could be prevented by holding on to your trash until you reach a receptacle to dispose of it in.
By keeping a litter bag and an auto ashtray in your vehicle, you are providing yourself and your occupants with a simple solution for discarding waste.
You may contact Keep Fremont Beautiful at (402) 941-6122 to receive a free litter bag, pocket and/or auto ashtray for your vehicle. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community litter free!
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.
