Vaughan: We all have a role to play

“It’s not my litter, but it is my planet.”

This is the new inspirational message beaming down from the Keep Fremont Beautiful billboard located at 15th and Bell Street. The image beside it depicts two young children working to clean up hundreds of cigarette butts that have been littered at a local park where they frequently play.

As we continue on in the worldwide fight to end litter, it is important to remember that we all have a role to play in protecting our environment. By changing our own behavior and making the conscious decision not to litter, consistently working to keep our community litter free in hopes of encouraging others to do the same and taking a personal responsibility for public spaces, we can be the environmental stewards that future generations need us to be.

Litter is much more than just an aesthetic issue. Litter, or loose trash, can lead to detrimental consequences that persist for decades. Litter causes harm to humans, wildlife, the environment and even our economy. While not all litter is intentional, all litter is preventable. Being vigilant about where litter comes from and actively taking steps to prevent it will help you become part of the solution instead of adding to the problem.