Vaughan: What is Fremont's Community Litter Index

Last week Keep Fremont Beautiful conducted our annual Community Litter Index. To maintain our long and proud history of achieving President’s Circle Status with Keep America Beautiful, an honor recognizing exemplary performance by certified KAB affiliates, we are required to complete a Litter Index each year.

The metrics obtained during the Litter Index are designed to help visually assess and determine the state of our community’s appearance regarding litter and other appearance indicators, such as graffiti, illegal dumpsites, broken windows, abandon or junk vehicles, outside storage, and unkempt vegetation. Affiliates may then use the results to set goals and develop effective community improvement education programs and projects.

To accurately assess our community’s appearance, we always conduct the Litter Index in September. KFB recruits a team of 3-6 volunteers to take part in the scoring process, typically consisting of our board members, city officials, as well as city and county staff. The City of Fremont assists by providing a van and driver to take the group on a specific route through our community.

The route consists of six areas, which are further broken down into 10 sites per area. Volunteers rate public and private property in each site based on the appearance of litter and other indicators. The following is a simplified version of the scale used: 1—Minimal or No Litter: One or two items in a city block that could be collected quickly by one individual. 2—Slightly Littered: A small amount of litter that could be cleaned in a short period of time. 3—Littered: Visible litter catches your eye frequently and an organized effort would be needed for removal. 4 – Extremely Littered: Continuous amount of litter that may include an illegal dumpsite and require special equipment of removal.

Area A (Northwest Fremont) received an average score of 1.29 with observations of overgrown weeds and visible cigarette litter at a busy intersection. Area B (West-Central and Southwest Fremont) received an average score of 1.50 with observations of a possible illegal dump near train tracks and overgrown weeds. Area C (Central and South-Central Fremont) received an average score of 1.62 with observations of overgrown weeds, debris on residential properties, and a heavily littered public area. Area D (East-Central and Southeast Fremont) received an average score of 1.14 with observations of heavy litter on a public property. Area E (Northeast Fremont) received an average score of 1.43 with observations of heavy litter throughout business parking lots. Area F (North-Central Fremont) received an average score of 1.68 with observations of heavy litter in business parking lots and on the edge out town.

The overall Community Litter Index score computed to 1.45, which Keep America Beautiful rounds up to 1.50. While this is a great score, we know there is room for improvement and will utilize scores and observations to determine public education programming for 2023.

Keep Fremont Beautiful will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Christensen Field. This event is open to Dodge County residents only, business waste will not be accepted. For additional information, visit the KFB website at www.keepfremontbeautiful.com.