 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle accident on Military Avenue
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Vehicle accident on Military Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Police and the Fremont Fire Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident on Friday morning on Military Avenue. A Nebraska State Patrol officer also was on scene helping to direct traffic. No other information is available at this time.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch a mother bear and her adorable cubs stop traffic in New Hampshire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested on warrants
Crime and Courts

Man arrested on warrants

  • Updated

At approximately 7:50 p.m. April 10, Erik A. Lango, 25, of Fremont was charged on suspicion of criminal impersonation, driving with a suspende…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News