Vendors sought for November craft market

Organizers of the River Valley Artisan and Craft Market, set for Nov. 7-8 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, are seeking unique artists and craft makers to join the show.

This popular event, to be held at Peter Kiewit Lodge, offers vendors the opportunity to display and sell handmade work. A wide range of mediums, including woodworking, candle making, jewelry making, ceramics, glassware and art, is welcome.

Hours for the show are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 8. To apply and learn more, including details on the event’s COVID-19 policies, contact the park at 402-944-2523, Ext. 7348. Applications and payment are due by Oct. 28.

