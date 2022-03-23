Vet visits making animal care a “pawsitive” experience for owners

Kandice Powelson and her son, Preston, are working to make the lives of animals and their owners a little easier when it comes to care.

The Powelsons are traveling animal servicers.

Their business, Pet Pawsitive, allows clients to have their animals cared for in the comforts of their own home.

The company mostly works with lifestyle improvements for animals, including nail trims, sanitary shaves, eye/ear cleanings and anal gland expressions.

Kandice Powelson said she and her son have 20 combined years of experience as veterinary assistants.

“We were both working at veterinary clinics in Omaha, and we both still do, but then COVID happened,” Powelson said.

During the height of COVID, with many institutions and businesses seeing rapid change and adjustment, veterinary clinics underwent the same procedure.

“We found out during the curb-side vet visits during COVID that people absolutely love not going into the building. They would rather wait in their car,” Powelson said.

The pressure on staff and clients alike added to the Powelsons’ decision to think outside the box on veterinary care.

“There was a lot of burnout with assistance and doctors during COVID, then I broke my foot in an accident. I didn’t know if I wanted to go back into medical work. We noticed the stress on animals and the owners going into a clinic so we thought we could go to them,” Powelson said.

The Powelsons, originally from Yutan, then posted on their community board to gauge the community’s interest in visiting at the home instead of at a clinic. It received more than 100 comments, with many outside of the community.

“My biggest thing as a mom-son business is advertisement. We use Facebook and that makes us travel from Omaha, Plattsmouth, Fort Calhoun, Fremont, Bellevue, Papillion even sometimes out in Murray,” Powelson said.

Pet Pawsitive has had about 100 clients, with Powelson stating that many are returning clients.

“We have had people tell us that they have to drug or muzzle their dog and they are still stressed at the clinic,” Powelson said.

Then Powelson and her son go into their home and take their time with the animal.

“We have had great success at providing our services,” Powelson said.

Even with curbside vet visits still available, Powelson believes that the convenience is still very noticeable.

“It’s a huge convenience for humans. They don’t have to pull up to a vet clinic and wait 45 minutes for something that could be done within their homes,” Powelson said.

This service not only limited the stress on owners, but assisted the animals in treating them in a more comfortable atmosphere, as Powelson explained.

“We have a client in Papillion. She has a 5-year-old schnauzer and a 4-year-old beagle. She used to have to medicate both to get them in the car. One would puke once they got into the car. When they got to the clinic, they would have to muzzle the schnauzer. After a while of us visiting, we were able to do everything without any medications or muzzling,” Powelson said.

For Pet Pawsitive, keeping the animals comfortable is priority, which is why they say they have never gotten a bad review or have to take weeks to get an animal comfortable with them around.

“It doesn’t take too long for us to get comfortable and for the animal to be calm. That’s what made us want to continue this. We thought maybe some dogs would be protective of their homes, but we have not had any cases like that yet. Dogs, and really every animal, do better in their homes. Sometimes, they do better with their humans there, sometimes without their humans,” Powelson said.

Powelson walks potential clients through what they have to have ready when they walk in the door.

“Nothing, really nothing,” Powelson said. “We walk in, meet the owners, we spend some time getting to know the dogs and we go to work. Sometimes, we’ll take them outside or in the garage if permitted if we are doing a sanitary shave or an anal gland expression. Other than that though, the owners don’t have to do anything.”

Information about Pet Pawsitive can be found on Facebook or at Petpawsitiveservic.wixsite.com/pet-Pawsitive. Pet owners also can call Pet Pawsitive at 402-618-3864.

