The Nebraska Department of Labor and Hilton Omaha will host a Boots to Fill military and veteran job fair and hiring event on Thursday at Hilton Omaha, located at 1001 Cass St.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all active duty service members, Guard, Reserve, veterans, their spouses, and working age dependents. This event is open to the public with veterans having priority of service.
Over 60 employers are registered for the event. A list of employers is online at dol.nebraska.gov. Resumes will be accepted at the event and interviews may be conducted on site. No registration is required.
This job fair is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Labor and Hilton Omaha. For more information, email Rick.honeycutt@nebraska.gov or call 402-934-2631.