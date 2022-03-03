Veteran reunited with lost military memorabilia

When Army Specialist Nate Ingebritson boarded a bus 10 years ago that would take him from Texas to Nebraska, he knew he was leaving behind some very significant items.

“I wasn’t particularly upset about it,” he said. “I’m just not the type of person to get worked up about those things.”

Those things included his uniform, his helmet, and the Purple Heart he was awarded.

While stationed in Iraq, Ingebritson was riding in the gun turrent of a Humvee when a bomb exploded. Shrapnel tore into his arm and most likely would have killed him or left him with brain damage had he not been wearing his helmet.

“I put those things in storage after coming back from Iraq,” said Ingebritson, “and the locker got lost in the move.”

It wasn’t until January of this year that Navy veteran Travis Kiro, a resident of Houston, discovered the locker. When he saw what was inside, he immediately knew that the owner would want them back.

Locating the owner presented a challenge, so Kiro decided to contact KPRC News and enlist the help of Emmy-winning investigative reporter Bill Spencer, host of Spencer Solves It.

During a January broadcast, Kiro told Spencer that he had intended on selling whatever was of any value.

“I am what they call a re-seller,” Kiro said. “I go to auction houses, estate sales, garage sales in Houston, and I find items I can get cheap.”

Kiro told Spencer that when he opened this particular storage unit, he realized the contents were not things he would sell.

“My first thought,” said Kiro, “was wow, I can’t believe I just found a Purple Heart. As a disabled vet myself, I knew that whoever that Purple Heart belonged to had been through a lot.”

“How much do these things mean to you?” Spencer asked Ingebritson during a Zoom interview.

“They’re priceless,” replied Ingebritson from his home, here in Fremont. “I guess you could almost say they’re a part of me.”

Upon learning that those items had been found and were being brought to him, Ingebritson appeared almost speechless.

“It means the world,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon Ingebritson was ushered into a room at the Disabled American Veteran’s building in Fremont, where those items along with other priceless mementos were lovingly arrayed on a large round table. In addition to military items, Ingebritson was happy to see his class ring and a two school medals. One of them he was awarded for running track.

What made Ingebritson cry the hardest, however, was the poster his grandmother had gotten for him when she and her husband attended a Husker football game in Florida. It was signed by Husker honoree Jerry Tagge, who had helped his team win their first two championships.

“She knew I was a huge Husker fan” Ingebritson said after Spencer removed the rubber band and unrolled the poster.

Through tears Ingebritson said his grandmother is no longer living and that he is very grateful to have this gift from her.

