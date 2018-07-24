Walk into Garry Mueller’s backyard in Fremont on any given night, and you’re likely to find him there, sipping on a diet Pepsi, his dog Boo running around him, with a Beatles song on the outdoor speakers.
Around him is an oasis of his own making. A brick patio with umbrella-covered tables scattered about like at an outdoor restaurant. A path running along his fence that he calls “Abbey Road,” after the iconic Beatles album, lined with plants and flowers. Turn right at the end of Abbey Road and you’ll find yourself on “Yellow Brick Road” — he has a street sign for it and everything. There, you’ll walk through a colorful floral path and past a rushing fountain — the visual centerpiece for a backyard that Mueller has put a lot of work into.
But Mueller didn’t spend nearly $40,000 and hours of daily work and maintenance over the last decade to create a Garden of Eden just for himself. The 70-year-old Vietnam vet opens his house up regularly to friends from the area, where he’s lived his whole life — occasionally hosting up to 80 people, supplying food and drinks for all.
He put in the patio 10 years ago after he thought it would eliminate the need to mow his lawn.
“I had dogs out here, I had a golden retriever and a small dog like (Boo) and they were tearing the yard up and it just looked like heck, you know, and I just decided to do something about it,” Mueller said. “I didn’t have kids or anything. I didn’t need to mow. I just thought, you know, if I put a nice big patio back here, have my friends over, that’s where I’m going to enjoy it.”
And they certainly do enjoy it, according to Steve Leriger, Mueller’s roommate.
“It’s just like a neighborhood thing — his friends, my friends, we all get together. His backyard’s the place to be on Saturdays,” Leriger said.
Mueller will bring a TV outside to watch Nebraska football and NASCAR, Leriger says. When Mueller goes all out to host his big parties — the ones that can bring up to 80 people — it’s a sight to behold, Leriger says.
“He buys an enormous amount of food,” Leriger said. “People are coming and going all day long. It’s phenomenal. I go, ‘we should start selling tickets to this place.’ But Garry just does it out of the kindness of his heart. He just likes people having fun. He’s spent so much money and so much time into his backyard, and he just likes to see people enjoying themselves.’”
The patio also ultimately gave him a new passion for maintaining a space that’s filled with customized touches. Now, he’s out there almost daily, picking weeds and maintaining the property, and he’s always looking for new signs and knickknacks to hang on the fences.
Right now, he’s got a lot as it is — a fire hydrant with his last name on it, signs with jokes and puns (“Beauty is in the eye of the beerholder,” one reads), street signs for Abbey Road and Yellow Brick Road.
Leriger says that he sees the hard work Mueller puts into his yard — he takes notes from other people’s backyards, is always looking up new additions and spends almost every day back there, and has a deep knowledge of the flowers he plants.
“He knows where they came from and he knows the name that people give it, the long 18-worded name that it’s called — he knows that stuff,” Leriger said. “He’s done so much work — every day he’s back there, it seems like. He’s always finnicking with something.”
At the end of Yellow Brick Road is a shrine of sorts — higher power it honors is the Huskers. He’s got a flat, upright stone set up there with the Husker logo accompanied by the phrase “Git-R-Done.”
“Before every game, I come out here to kneel and pray,” he says, laughing.
On his patio, the bricks are arranged in one corner to create a circle design.
“I just tell everyone that that’s the dance floor,” he says.
More recently, he’s planted a garden for himself, where he’s growing tomatoes, bell peppers and habanero peppers that he uses to make chili with. Next, he hopes to include a fire pit with chairs, near the Husker sign, on the last available patch of open grass, where he hopes to have people roasting hot dogs and marshmallows and hanging out.
Since Mueller is retired, he has friends over all the time, “whenever they want to show up,” he said. “They know where to come get a beer.”
And while Mueller will provide alcohol for all of his gatherings, he hasn’t touched a drop himself in 20 years—-that’s why he sticks with diet Pepsi.
Leriger says that Mueller’s backyard is a special place, made all the more special by Mueller’s kindness and energy as a host.
“He thinks that what he’s got built back there is the Garden of Eden, and I think it is. And he loves to share it. He doesn’t keep it to himself,” Leriger said. “I think he does most of what he does back here for other people — not for himself. He shares it with people.”