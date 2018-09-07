Lori Bute was a child when she saw evening newscasts about the war in Vietnam.
She’d see images of jungles, guns and soldiers. But at age 12, her mind couldn’t comprehend the scope of the war.
Decades later, the Fremont woman was in Washington, D.C., where she paid tribute to her late husband, James — a Nebraskan inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program.
The program honors Vietnam veterans whose lives were cut short as a result of their service after they came home from Vietnam.
More than 2,000 people attended a June ceremony during which 345 service members — including James Bute — were honored.
“It really provides families with an opportunity to honor their loved one’s service and sacrifice in the place our nation has set aside for Vietnam veterans — The Wall in Washington, D.C.,” said Heidi Zimmerman, vice president of VVMF’s programs and communications.
Like family members of other honorees, Lori Bute listened to a speaker, then went up to a podium where she said her late husband’s name, when he served — and in which branch of the military.
She has a framed certificate with her late spouse’s photograph, a booklet with photos and information about the honorees and a T-shirt. On the back of the shirt is a list of all those honored in 2018.
The “In Memory” Honor Roll has a remembrance page for each veteran and can be seen online at www.vvmf.org/honor-roll.
In Washington, D.C., a plague that honors these veterans was dedicated as part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial site in 2004.
The plaque reads: “In Memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice.”
“In Memory” began in 1999 and since has honored more than 3,200 veterans.
Bute said she came across “In Memory” while looking for a way to pay tribute to her late husband.
Originally from Illinois where he attended college, James Bute was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 and served in Vietnam. He later did surveying for the State of Nebraska.
He and Lori, who is from Arlington, met in 1999 and married in 2000. Their son, Colin, is now a senior at Logan View High School. Her son and his stepson, D.J. Steffensmeier, lives in Colorado.
A master carpenter, James Bute worked for C.E. Smith Custom Cabinets & Countertops in Papillion.
“He was a hard-working, incredibly skilled man who could do anything he set his mind to,” Lori Bute said. “Turning a piece of wood into a thing of beauty was his greatest gift and he was constantly busy working on projects at his job, for our home or with his hobbies.”
Examples of his work can be seen throughout the house where he lived with his family. He built the ornate fireplace mantel in their living room, cabinets in their kitchen and an addition, including a deck with decorative woodwork.
He made a little wooden box from a log for Lori and a jewelry box handcarved with flowers and leaves in an Alphonse Mucha design. He taught his wife how to make stained glass panels for their living room windows.
And he handmade intricately detailed models of old sailing ships.
Bute was a quiet man, who never talked much about the war.
But as his wife would record in some written memories, “Glimpses of Vietnam showed up here and there through the years.”
The Fourth of July was difficult for him.
“He tended to head to the basement, work on his creations, turn a movie up loud, and push through, enduring the annual noise and the haunting echoes of war,” she wrote.
Effects from the war surfaced in other ways.
“Being around too many people made Jim feel anxious, too,’” she said. “That meant I was a mom who attended most of our kids’ events alone.”
At one point, Bute decided to go to the Veterans Administration office and later filled out some paperwork.
Lori remembers going back to the office with him.
Going over the paperwork, the veteran’s service officer looked Lori in the eye and handed her a typed list on a piece of paper.
“If Jim ever comes down with any of these cancers, you need to bring him back in here,” the service officer said.
The comment left her a bit frightened and stunned, but she wonders if that’s what the man intended to do — so she’d remember.
And years later, she did need to remember.
Her husband went to the doctor in April 2016. He had some discomfort in his chest, which he attributed to pleurisy.
Chest X-rays indicated something else was going on, she said.
After tests and scans, doctors made a diagnosis: metastatic neuroendocrine cancer.
“They didn’t know where in Jim’s body the cancer had started, but the VA determined that they knew why it had started: Agent Orange,” she said.
Those words brought flashbacks of evening newscasts about defoliant chemicals used to kill back the jungles in Vietnam, expose the enemy and allow U.S. soldiers to do their jobs.
“Agent Orange killed back the jungle then and yet today it is killing back our soldiers who, as Jim said, ‘…got soaked with the stuff,’” she’d write.
Lori said her husband battled his cancer to the end and never gave up hope.
He died July 10, 2017. He was 68 years old.
“It was a painful, agonizing year for me to watch my strong, handsome, talented husband suffer so,” she wrote. “It wasn’t fair. Not to him, to me, our kids, our families, our friends.
“When the volleys fired at his celebration of life, I knew I had to do something to honor Jim and the thousands of others who, like him, die as a result of fulfilling their duty at war on the other side of the world.”
When she learned about “In Memory,” Bute knew she’d make that trip to Washington, D.C.
Her sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Gerald Eskilsen of Kennard asked to go along. They’d meet others survivors — mostly widows.
Bute said she’s been corresponding with another widow from California.
And while at Arlington National Cemetery, she saw a monument with the same design as the sole patch that her spouse had saved from the war: a 4th Infantry Ivy Division symbol.
She began to cry when she saw it.
The patch and an American flag are now in a triangular wooden case on the mantel.
Bute misses her intelligent, sensitive husband and considers herself blessed to have been his wife.
“When you know somebody loves you that much, you can’t help but love them back,” she said.
Now, Bute’s name will be read every year at the “In Memory” memorial site, she said.
She may attend again to read or help in some other way and hopes to become part of the healing.
Zimmerman believes the event does help families.
“It brings families together for a weekend of healing,” she said. “They connect with other families who have also lost their loved ones from illnesses related to Agent Orange.”
Bute is glad she went to Washington, D.C.
“I think it was very worthwhile. It gives you that peace of knowing that you’ve done something and his memory can live on — and to honor all of the others who have sacrificed,” she said. “That’s the really sad part — that there are so many of them.”