Veterans Day assembly held at Cedar Bluffs School

Col. Janel Nelson shared a story of family loss with students at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools on Veterans Day.

Her grandmother’s brother had been reported as missing in action, until his death was later confirmed. Her story brought home the sacrifices military personnel and their families make.

Nelson was the keynote speaker during the Veterans Day assembly at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools.

The event was designed to teach children about sacrifices made for this nation’s freedom and to honor veterans and military personnel at home and abroad.

Nelson is chief of staff of the C4 Systems directorate for U.S. Strategic Command. Besides her family story, Nelson’s talk included trivia and a history lesson.

Audience members learned Nelson’s relative had been killed in action.

Yet he was classified as MIA, because neither his body nor a dog tag were recovered.

Nelson said another soldier had come across the body, but couldn’t secure the dog tag – confirming his identity – because enemy fire.

This gave her family closure, but also gave Nelson a realization which she shared with the school.

“Can you imagine being the mother or sibling of someone missing in action and presumed dead? Holding out for the sliver hope that maybe he was captured, but he escaped. That the government was wrong and that he was still alive? How sad it was for me to know that his mother and my grandmother had such holes in their hearts,” Nelson said.

Nelson specifically told seniors that her relative was only 20 years old when he died.

“Sacrifice is real and how we have appreciation of not only our veterans, but the family members that support them,” Nelson said. “Don’t let Veterans Day go by like any other day. We owe them that.”

Other moments in Nelson’s talk had a more light-hearted tone.

Early in her talk, she gave out candy to students for correctly answering trivia related to the armed forces and the hierarchy of the United States leadership roles.

Younger students were asked to answer more basic questions, such as: “Who is our commander and chief?”

Other questions covered topics not as well known: “What is the name for people in the Space Force.”

The history lesson came when Nelson talked about the significance of Nov. 11.

“In the first World War, the fighting stopped on November 11th, 1918. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. This was called Armistice,” Nelson said.

Nelson finished by discussing what the current war is.

“America’s new war is cyber,” Nelson said.

She talked with the students about her job and the effect cyber warfare and misinformation by foreign adversaries has on this society.

A moment of silence was given following the keynote for the fallen soldiers and veterans.

For the last part of the assembly, a video was shown titled “Sound of Silence,” a military tribute showing elements of sacrifice, camaraderie and service among deployed soldiers.

“The American Legion actually asked STRATCOM for speakers, and I’m out in Fort Calhoun,” Nelson said. “I asked myself what place does not get as many speakers and that’s why I’m here today.”

She shared other thoughts.

“I have a combination of emotions,” Nelson said. “This day is more than veterans, but the families and friends of those who serve.”

Harlan Ptomey, superintendent of Cedar Bluffs Public Schools appreciated the program.

“It was excellent,” he said. “We usually work with the Legion on these activities and they did a really good job.”

