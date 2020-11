Archbishop Bergan Elementary School will be hosting a drive-thru parade to honor all veterans.

The parade will take place from 8:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the St. Patrick’s Church parking lot in Fremont.

Veterans and their family should enter on the northeast side of the parking lot, and drive through to exit on the south side.

Students will be masked and distanced for everyone’s safety.

