VFW Auxiliary plans April 18 meeting

Local News

The Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will be meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Godfather’s Pizza in Fremont.

The group will eat from noon to 1 p.m. The meeting will follow.

For more information, call 402-317-2676.

