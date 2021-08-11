 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VFW Auxiliary plans Aug. 16 meeting
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

VFW Auxiliary plans Aug. 16 meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will be gathering on Monday, Aug. 16, at Godfather’s in Fremont.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The group will eat at noon and the meeting will follow at 1 p.m.

For more information, call 402-317-2676.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News