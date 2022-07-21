 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VFW Auxiliary plans July 25 meeting

Local News

The Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will gather on Monday, July 25, at Godfather’s Pizza in Fremont.

Auxiliary members will eat from noon to 1 p.m. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

For more information, call 402-317-2676.

