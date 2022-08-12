 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VFW Auxiliary plans Monday meeting

Local News

The Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at Godfather’s Pizza in Fremont.

Auxiliary members will eat lunch from noon to 1 p.m., with the meeting to follow at 1 p.m.

For more information, call 402-317-2676.

