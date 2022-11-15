 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VFW Auxiliary plans Nov. 21 meeting

The Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will be meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Godfather’s Pizza in Fremont.

Auxiliary members will eat from noon to 1 p.m. The meeting will follow at 1 p.m.

For more information, call 402-317-2676.

