VFW Auxiliary plans Sept. 20 lunch gathering
VFW Auxiliary plans Sept. 20 lunch gathering

Local News

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will gather on Monday, Sept. 20, at Godfather’s Pizza in Fremont.

Auxiliary members will have lunch from noon to 1 p.m., followed by the meeting at 1 p.m.

For more information, call 402-317-2676.

