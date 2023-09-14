There will be a meeting of the VFW Auxiliary Post 854 on Monday, Sept. 18, at Godfather’s, 1851 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m., but members can arrive early if they want to have lunch. The meeting will be in the back room.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
