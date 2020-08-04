You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VFW Auxiliary to gather Aug. 17
View Comments

VFW Auxiliary to gather Aug. 17

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the home of Jane Peterson.

For more information, call 402-317-2676.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News