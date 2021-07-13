 Skip to main content
VFW Auxiliary to gather for lunch and meeting on July 19
VFW Auxiliary to gather for lunch and meeting on July 19

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will gather Monday, July 19, at Godfather’s Pizza in Fremont.

Auxiliary members will eat from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meeting will start at 12:30 p.m. due to prior obligations. Everyone is asked to be on time.

For more information, call 402-317-2676.

