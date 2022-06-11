Vintage Thrift Has Something for Everyone

When Scribner was celebrating its SQ150 (sesquicentennial) in 2019, a community garage sale proved an excellent way to raise funds for the event.

The sale was intended to be a two-day event, but ended up lasting two weeks.

During that time, Maryln Camp was so impressed by the community involvement that she began thinking about something permanent.

“I thought about how great it would be to have a place where people could volunteer and we could raise funds to support our community,” she said. “We didn’t have a thrift store in any of our nearby towns.”

Thus, Scribner residents would develop a store called, Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift, now overseen by an 11-member board of directors.

Camp, a retired teacher and former owner of the Scribner Pharmacy, has been delighted by the support and encouragement she and her fellow board members have received.

After presenting the idea at a city council meeting, the women began the search for a building. The one they found provided a large room for clothing, and two smaller rooms for children’s items and housewares.

Board member Dyann Bradbury, who worked for the Scribner Bank for 18 years, was glad to bring her business expertise to the project.

“I started our 501©3 paperwork,” she said, “and we got a lot done in a very short time.”

In addition to helping with Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift, Bradbury works out of her home as vice-president of IT Risk & Compliance for the Advisor Group, based in Phoenix, a position she accepted in 2021.

“When I think of the store,” Bradbury said, “I think of community service. Those that donate items to sell, those that volunteer to work, or those that hold a position on the board of directors are all providing a service to the community.”

One thing Bradbury is hoping to see Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift do is provide help for senior residents.

“Everyone needs a purpose in life,” Bradbury said. “My whole take on serving the community is this: It’s something we should all do. It is human nature to want to serve, and this store provides an opportunity to do so.”

Since its grand opening on May 20, Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift is already filled to capacity.

“So many people from local businesses and the city office donated their time and talents in countless ways,” Bradbury said. “There were others that helped build, move or setup shelving and clothes racks. Many volunteers just showed up to help clean, paint, sort and price items. The support of the community has been overwhelming.”

Board member Kathy Lodl has been the publisher/editor of the Rustler Sentinel in Hooper since 1994, the year the Scribner Rustler was combined with the Hooper Sentinel.

Lodl considers the idea of a community thrift store a win-win for everyone.

“Community members are now able to donate items locally as well as purchase items, and the community will benefit from the sales as profits will be distributed to community projects,” Lodl said.

In addition to serving on the board of directors for Pebble Creek, Anne Poppe also runs Poppe Promotions, a business she has owned for the past 15 years.

“Anything you want your logo on,” she said, “I will print it. If you’re starting a business, I’ll also help with marketing.”

Poppe and her husband, Russel, own 100 head of cattle.

“Russel is a third-generation farmer,” Poppe said.

“My vision for Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift,” she said, “was to create an environment where customers would enjoy their time shopping in an attractive, inviting environment, where they can find affordable treasures they never knew they needed.”

Pebble Creek has everything from designer bags, name brand clothing, even houseware items with the tags still on them.

“Our community spared no expense with their generosity to our cause,” Poppe said.

Making Pebble Creek a thrift boutique was one of Poppe’s objectives.

“Down to every last detail,” she said, “from organization of the store, to fresh displays, staging areas to make it an experience and a destination.”

Once word spread that a vintage thrift shop was opening in Scribner, several women in the community signed up to volunteer.

This week, Pebble Creek brought on seven additional board members: Laura Schnoor, Kim French, Lynn Schnoor, Carol Dunklau, Mary Boschult, Sharon Meyer, and Susie Dostal – for a total of 11.

The common goal of helping each other is the foundation on which Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift was built.

“I’m hoping we can hold a farmers market during the summer,” said Bradbury, who grew up on a farm near Scribner.

Camp and her fellow board members look forward to seeing more people visit the Scribner community and browse the products they have available.

“It’s filling up really fast,” Camp said. “We have clothing, toys, housewares, outdoor equipment, something for everyone. And the coffee pot’s always on.”

Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift is at 151 Railroad St., Scribner.

The shop is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays; noon to 7 p.m., Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.

