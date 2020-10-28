Virtual forum on diversity and inclusion to be hosted by local entities

“So we partnered with them to develop another forum, which we had hoped to have this be our first annual in-person forum, to start that legacy in Fremont and Dodge County,” he said. “We have no record of ever having a forum of this nature in Dodge County and Fremont, so the goal was to establish that.”

This Thursday’s forum will discuss various topics, including diversity and inclusion, race, gender, sexuality, cultural differences and faith.

“We want to make sure that we cover any potential topics that folks would like to consider, and we want to make sure that we are truly following that inclusive attitude,” Clark said.

The different speakers will be able to give different perspectives, Clark said, as Register will talk on the legal side and Cudly will speak from an educational background.

“Christy Fiala can speak from the engagement with assisted human services to the public, and some of the conversation about those folks who are immigrants to the community, who are new to the area or English is a second or third language,” Clark said. “And then myself, I can generally speak as a transplant from Washington, D.C., as an African American.”