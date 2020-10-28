Virtual forum on diversity and inclusion to be hosted by local entities

Members of the Fremont community will speak on diversity and inclusion and take questions from the public at a virtual forum this week.
“I really just want us to have an honest conversation, and I’m hoping that folks come away with some energy,” Greater Fremont Development Council President and CEO Garry Clark said. “We want to talk a little bit about the struggles, and we want to talk about the struggles from different walks of life.”
The Diversity and Inclusion Forum, hosted by GFDC and Better Together—Greater Fremont, will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.
The event will take place through both Zoom and Facebook Live. Participants can register for the Zoom conference and fill out a questionnaire by visiting the GFDC website at fremontecodev.org.
Local speakers include Clark, Richard Register of Register Law Office, Brent Cudly of Fremont Public Schools and Christy Fiala of the Fremont Area United Way.
Last June, GFDC’s Multicultural Inclusion Council along with Better Together held an online forum on COVID-19 and how it relates to multiculturalism.
In talks with Better Together, Clark said the group wanted to have a conversation about improving the community and making sure everyone has an opportunity to have their voices be heard.
“So we partnered with them to develop another forum, which we had hoped to have this be our first annual in-person forum, to start that legacy in Fremont and Dodge County,” he said. “We have no record of ever having a forum of this nature in Dodge County and Fremont, so the goal was to establish that.”
This Thursday’s forum will discuss various topics, including diversity and inclusion, race, gender, sexuality, cultural differences and faith.
“We want to make sure that we cover any potential topics that folks would like to consider, and we want to make sure that we are truly following that inclusive attitude,” Clark said.
The different speakers will be able to give different perspectives, Clark said, as Register will talk on the legal side and Cudly will speak from an educational background.
“Christy Fiala can speak from the engagement with assisted human services to the public, and some of the conversation about those folks who are immigrants to the community, who are new to the area or English is a second or third language,” Clark said. “And then myself, I can generally speak as a transplant from Washington, D.C., as an African American.”
During the forum, Clark said members of the public can ask questions either on the Zoom call or by commenting on the Facebook Live stream.
“So the goal is to give each of those panelists an opportunity to kind of introduce themselves,” he said. “And then from there, we’ll dive right into kind of engaging the questions that are asked from the public.”
With the questions, Clark said he wants the GFDC, Better Together, and members of the public to take away key points on how to improve as a community and provide opportunities for advancement.
“So I would say the key takeaway is about the community, those folks who chime in to listen and ask questions, that they walk away with a positive energy of opportunity for us to continue to engage each other,” he said.
From a GFDC perspective, Clark said the organization understands that it needs to grow and sustain businesses, people and the future in Fremont and Dodge County.
“We can’t do that without engaging the quality-of-life effort,” he said. “We want to make sure that as we need a workforce and we need to sustain that, that we are showing ourselves to be very inclusive as a community and a region.”
