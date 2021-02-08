 Skip to main content
Virtual Game and Parks webinar to explore animal love
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a webinar “Dude, Let’s Talk Animal Love” will explore the strange ways animals attract mates and how those animals may be celebrating the holiday this year.

The free webinar, hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. The virtual event is for adult audiences.

Pre-registration is required through the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.org. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with a password to be used to log in to the Wednesday night event.

Those unable to attend can view the recorded webinar on the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel. For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov or follow the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission or Nebraska Wildlife Education on Facebook.

