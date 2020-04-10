Virtual leadership prayer breakfast takes place

Danny Woodhead was a professional football player not a fisherman.
But the retired NFL running back sees a connection between the fear people battle today and that experienced by some professional fishermen more than 2,000 years ago.
Woodhead spoke Friday morning for the 16th Annual Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast.
Unlike past years when people filled Midland University’s Event Center, Woodhead spoke via Facebook Live and The Best Mix 105.5 KFMT-FM radio in Fremont.
Abiding by coronavirus restrictions of no more than 10 people per gathering, prayer breakfast committee members hosted the virtual event with plans to have an in-person event later this year.
Joey Spellerberg, prayer breakfast chairman, said the event went well.
“We had a great response with over 200 live views,” told the Tribune. “The video has over 2,000 views as we speak this (Friday) morning. It was a great event. We have had so much positive response.”
During the broadcast, Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman talked about the importance of praying for people working in numerous occupations, including health care and in grocery stores, and for those experiencing significant financial hardship and health challenges due to the pandemic.
“This weekend will be the most unique Easter we’ve ever experienced in our lifetime,” Getzschman said.
He challenged listeners to reflect on Easter’s true meaning: the death of Jesus Christ and his resurrection and the huge debt paid for sin.
In his message, Woodhead talked about his professional football career during which he played for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.
It was a career beset with setbacks and struggles.
Growing up in North Platte, Woodhead had a successful high school football career and figured he’d play for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
That didn’t happen.
“It a tough time,” Woodhead noted.
But he went to Chadron State College, where he twice won the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the best football player in NCAA Division II.
“I couldn’t have done it without the teammates I had,” Woodhead said. “I had incredible teammates who made me look a lot better than I probably was.”
Woodhead said he had four incredible years at Chadron State and thought he’d get an invite to an NFL combine. The combine gives college players a chance to show their skills before the draft where they’re chosen for teams.
He didn’t get an invite, but Husker coach Tom Osborne let him participate in a Pro Day, which went well.
Woodhead thought he’d get drafted into the NFL.
That didn’t happen either.
Instead, he was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent.
“I ended up having a great off-season, a great start of camp and then Day 2, I ended up tearing my ACL (a ligament),” he said. “I remember calling my wife (Stacia) and saying, ‘I’m not playing anymore. I’m done. I hate this.’”
But Woodhead said he was in a patient room when the Lord told him, ‘You’re going to play next year.’”
Woodhead said he felt like God didn’t understand the NFL or situation, but decided to trust him.
He said the Lord told him: “You work as hard as you can to come back and I’ll take care of the rest.”
Woodhead didn’t fully believe that, but chose to trust.
The next year, he played for the New York Jets, which made the playoffs.
He lost his job the following year.
Woodhead figured his career was over.
Then he got a job with the New England Patriots.
“That’s where my career kind of took off,” he said.
He had injuries. He tore his ACL again, and broke an ankle and fibula.
“But God kept blessing me—even in the times I wouldn’t put my trust in him. He would always lead me back to where my heart was at full surrender and full trust,” Woodhead said. “That was the toughest thing to get to, but I’m very thankful that I have a God who loves me even when I don’t want to trust him.
“He brings me back. I don’t bring myself back.”
Woodhead said he had career highs after almost every injury.
He was playing for the Baltimore Ravens when he tore a hamstring. He’d been asking God to let him know when it was time for him to retire.
“And he let me know,” Woodhead said.
Woodhead had wanted to retire, but had a contract. So he and Stacia asked God to let him be released or for his contract to be restructured.
“The cool thing about when you trust in God is—he’s going to answer,” Woodhead said.
And God answered two months later, he said, when the Lord allowed him to retire and return to Nebraska.
“I had a lot of tough times,” Woodhead said. “A lot of them were going into free agent injuries, not knowing if you’re going to have a job.”
Yet he knows the importance of a life surrendered to God—holding out one’s life and circumstances to him.
“Anytime, I trusted God,” Woodhead said. “Anytime that I had a tough thing go on, God was always there. He never failed me. His love was always there and it always will be.”
With that in mind, Woodhead talked about some ancient-day fishermen, who were Christ’s disciples. He recounted a Bible story from the book of Mark when Jesus and his disciples were in a boat and a furious storm arose.
Waves broke over the boat. The disciples woke Jesus, saying “Don’t you care if we drown?”
Christ calmed the storm and then asked: “Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?”
Woodhead said the disciples were professional fishermen, who were on the Sea of Galilee, which was like a lake—and where the waves could rise to 20 feet.
“If I’m in a boat and there’s 20 feet of waves, I don’t care if I’m a professional fisherman. I’m thinking I’m dying,” Woodhead said.
Today’s readers might wonder why the fishermen lacked faith, but Woodhead sees a connection to times when modern-day people have doubts.
“Why didn’t I have faith when I tore my ACL? Why didn’t I have faith when I broke my ankle, when God’s in control of it? That was just a football game. Their lives were at risk,” he said.
Woodhead talked about his own apprehensions during the coronavirus pandemic and how even doctors—like those professional fishermen who feared the huge waves—can be afraid.
“There’s going to be fear,” he said. “We understand that, but we have a creator who loves us a lot.”
Woodhead encouraged viewers to read the Bible and to listen to encouraging worship music. He read part of Psalm 46 from The Passion Translation of the Bible which says: God, you’re such a safe and powerful place to find refuge! You’re a proven help in time of trouble —more than enough and always available whenever I need you. So we will never fear.”
“Put your faith and trust in Jesus, because he’s not going to fail you,” Woodhead said. “He’s going to give you peace and I really believe if you do that, you’re going to be encouraged. You’re not going to have as much fear and you’re going to have a life to be lived….”
