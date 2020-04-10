Virtual leadership prayer breakfast takes place

“That’s where my career kind of took off,” he said.

He had injuries. He tore his ACL again, and broke an ankle and fibula.

“But God kept blessing me—even in the times I wouldn’t put my trust in him. He would always lead me back to where my heart was at full surrender and full trust,” Woodhead said. “That was the toughest thing to get to, but I’m very thankful that I have a God who loves me even when I don’t want to trust him.

“He brings me back. I don’t bring myself back.”

Woodhead said he had career highs after almost every injury.

He was playing for the Baltimore Ravens when he tore a hamstring. He’d been asking God to let him know when it was time for him to retire.

“And he let me know,” Woodhead said.

Woodhead had wanted to retire, but had a contract. So he and Stacia asked God to let him be released or for his contract to be restructured.

“The cool thing about when you trust in God is—he’s going to answer,” Woodhead said.

And God answered two months later, he said, when the Lord allowed him to retire and return to Nebraska.