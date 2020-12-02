Virtual meeting to focus on plans to lower nitrate levels in groundwater

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District will host a virtual meeting to discuss a new groundwater plan to keep nitrate levels from increasing in parts of Dodge, Cuming and Colfax counties.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 with participants having the ability to ask questions. The link to register is available on the LENRD's website and Facebook page.
"This informational meeting is a step toward informing stakeholsders on the results of the groundwater monitoring conducted by the NRD and addressing potential health risks and the critical need to protect our water supply," LENRD Assistant Manager Brian Bruckner said in a press release. "By implementing best management practices, we can work together to reduce groundwater contaminates and protect our drinking water."
Additionally, a public meeting will take place on Jan. 28, 2021, at Nielsen Center in West Point. The time will be announced at a later date.
"If we get to have the open-house public hearing in person, we definitely want people to come and learn more about the proposed regulations and help us to formulate that plan so that it's what's best for everyone," LENRD Information and Education Specialist Julie Wragge said.
LENRD has monitored groundwater quality in 15 counties in northeast Nebraska for 40 years. In the early 1990s, a groundwater management plan was established, and in 1997, a groundwater management area was put in place.
As a primary component of fertilizer and manure, nitrates can reach groundwater aquifers. Increased levels can create additional expenses for private well owners and public water supply systems.
Support Local Journalism
Additionally, high levels of nitrate can cause health risks for children, pregnant women and adults with health conditions. Wragge said the University of Nebraska Medical Center is researching links between nitrates and pediatric cancer.
"So this is really becoming a big deal because if they do find that link, then we really need to work hard on keeping those levels low," she said.
In 2018, LENRD discovered groundwater nitrates in portions of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties as part of its groundwater quality sampling program. In October, its board of directors voted to begin considering a phase two to the management area.
"The main focus [of the meeting] would be awareness of the problem, which is the increase of the nitrates in the groundwater," Wragge said. "And so our first priority is to do a little bit of education and also summarize the things that we're finding in that area."
Because the board is proposing changes to the area that would impose rules and regulations on farmers and people who use groundwater, Wragge said education is essential to combat the issue.
"Nitrogen is used a lot in the farming industry, and there's nothing we can do to change that," she said. "However, we just need to use the best management practices when we're working with those chemicals and try to keep it from getting into our groundwater."
LENRD will release more information on specific changes in the following weeks before the meeting, Wragge said.
"And those wouldn't go into effect immediately," she said. "We would have probably a year to kind of work through it and talk about it."
For more information on the meeting or other issues, contact LENRD by calling 402-371-7313.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.