Virtual meeting to focus on plans to lower nitrate levels in groundwater

As a primary component of fertilizer and manure, nitrates can reach groundwater aquifers. Increased levels can create additional expenses for private well owners and public water supply systems.

Additionally, high levels of nitrate can cause health risks for children, pregnant women and adults with health conditions. Wragge said the University of Nebraska Medical Center is researching links between nitrates and pediatric cancer.

"So this is really becoming a big deal because if they do find that link, then we really need to work hard on keeping those levels low," she said.

In 2018, LENRD discovered groundwater nitrates in portions of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties as part of its groundwater quality sampling program. In October, its board of directors voted to begin considering a phase two to the management area.

"The main focus [of the meeting] would be awareness of the problem, which is the increase of the nitrates in the groundwater," Wragge said. "And so our first priority is to do a little bit of education and also summarize the things that we're finding in that area."

Because the board is proposing changes to the area that would impose rules and regulations on farmers and people who use groundwater, Wragge said education is essential to combat the issue.