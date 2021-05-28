Visit Nebraska and have Midwest Adventures

Fremont offers a variety of outdoor excursion possibilities. Parks can be found throughout the city. Walkers and joggers can enjoy the area around Johnson Lake which features a new, lighted, floating fountain. Nearby, the new, inclusive playground offers fun for youth.

The Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area is a favorite place for many who love the outdoors. The recreation area features 20 man-made lakes just west of Fremont. Each year, an estimated 800,000 people come to the area, which consists of 40 land and 300 water acres.

Earlier this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore launched an initiative to “Reconnect Nebraska” with relationships, activities and service opportunities as the pandemic ends and life returns to normal.

They were joined by Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks who encouraged Nebraskans to get out and enjoy the state’s beautiful places and the exciting events happening across Nebraska this summer.

Ricks invited Nebraskans to take part in the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program, which runs through the end of September. This year, participants can get their passport stamped at 70 stops throughout the state. Stamped passports then can be submitted for prizes. To order a passport and learn more about this year’s program, go to nebraskapassport.com.