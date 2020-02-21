Voluntary evacuation briefly issued for Timberwood Lake on Thursday

Timberwood Lake was placed under a voluntary evacuation Thursday afternoon as water being diverted back toward the Platte River began moving in a different direction, according to Deputy Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

She said around 28 homes make up the affected area. No breach occurred, but the road in and out of the area was covered with water. Fremont Rural Fire Department was on scene to evacuate residents who chose to leave.

Of the 28 homes, only around 5-6 people were currently in the area. Frank said the rest are likely at work.

“Right now, we are suggesting that they leave,” she said during the evacuation.

By around 3:30 p.m. all evacuations were completed, Frank said.

The diverted water didn’t flow into Timberwood Lake, instead it moved around the lake to the east. Frank said Sawyer Construction visited the sight to shore up the road and ensure the water keeps moving in it’s current direction.

“We want it to continue to run east and into the Platte,” she said.

She said the water is being managed well and doesn’t expect any further issues with the water flow.