For years, people have said: “Mother knows best.”
But sometimes, granddaughters know best.
Just ask Pam Pabian.
Years ago, Pabian — who teaches a fire prevention class — bought a new stove with front air vents.
She was careful to teach her classes not to hang towels on the front handle, because the heat that comes from the oven could catch the towel on fire.
She taught her two granddaughters, Alexis and Jaeden Greser, about that danger. Pabian hangs a towel on her oven for decoration, but removes it when she uses the oven. During one holiday meal, her granddaughters noticed a towel hanging on the oven.
“I tried to explain to them the oven was not on, but they were insistent that I remove it just in case, so I’m not allowed to hang one on there anytime,” she said.
Pabian’s granddaughters were trying to prevent a fire.
And as a member of the Morse Bluff Fire Department, Pabian knows prevention is important.
That’s why area residents are hosting the Fire Prevention Fun Day on July 6 at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.
The public is invited to the family event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kids’ games and activities, a smoke trailer and firetruck rides will be part of the event. There will be free hamburgers and chips.
The event will take place at the state lakes activity center at Lake 16, 4349 W. State Lakes Road, south on County Road 19, off of U.S. Highway 30. A valid state park sticker is required to enter the park.
This is the fifth year for the Fire Prevention Fun Day Hosted by Fremont Rural Fire Department and the East Central Nebraska Fire Prevention Co-op at the lakes.
“We started this fire prevention fun day in 2015 to bring fire prevention awareness to all ages—whether you are a child, middle age or a senior citizen—in hopes that we can prevent fires before they happen, saving more lives and property,” said Pabian event coordinator.
Pabian said more safety programs are added each year.
This can include information about preventing fires before they happen. It also includes being mindful of electricity, driving safely, using seat belts and looking both ways before crossing a street.
Volunteer fire departments represented will include: Fremont Rural, Clarkson, Morse Bluff, Plattsmouth, Scribner, Tekamah, Blair, Linwood, North Bend, Schuyler, Snyder and Winslow.
Various organizations will attend the event. Some entities and activities represented include: Dodge County Sheriff’s Department; Union Pacific Operations Safety Program; State Trooper Roll Over Chair; and Omaha Public Power District Respect Trailer. The costumed character of Smokey the Bear will attend also.
Pabian said OPPD teaches kids to respect electricity. Last year, OPPD representatives hooked a hot dog to a unit and turned on the electricity. The hot dog was fried.
The Nebraska State Patrol brings a chair that simulates a car rollover.
Pabian said the demonstration shows the importance of using seatbelts.
Pabian has noticed adult reaction to such simulators.
“Some people don’t buckle up their kids,” she said. “When they see that it’s like an eye-opener for them.”
“We can’t reach everybody,” Pabian said in regard to teaching fire prevention and safety.
But Pabian believes there has been a change in the number of fire calls that the Morse Bluff department has seen since the prevention event started.
“We don’t have as many fire calls anymore,” she said.
Pabian encourages area residents to attend.
“It is truly a fun-filled event and our goal is to reach more people to help promote Prevention and Safety,” Pabian said. “We have doubled our audience and expect even more people this year.”
Approximately 150 people attended the first event. Now about 400 attend.
“When we started out, it was just us fire departments saying, ‘Hey, don’t play with matches,’” she said, “And (the event) has grown so much.”